“Have you ever heard of the Sugar-Plum Tree?

⁠'Tis a marvel of great renown!

It blooms on the shore of the Lollipop sea

⁠In the garden of Shut-Eye Town”

This lovely poem by author Eugene Field was my favorite nursery rhyme when I was a little girl. I would beg my mother to read it to me over and over and over again. Of course, she did. As she read, she would hold up the book and show me and my two older sisters the magnificent picture of the Sugar-Plum Tree.

My sisters would listen to the story patiently with me and dutifully look at the pictures. Over and over and over again.

I loved that story. And that tree was very real to me. One day, in my childhood wanderings around our yard, I found a seed from a sugar maple tree. Holding that little seed in my hand, I wondered what would happen if I planted it in the ground.

Perhaps I would get my own sugar plum tree. Sugar maple tree, sugar plum tree ... it was a short leap from one to the other in the mind of a four year old.

So, I planted that seed in our back yard. That evening at dinner, I could hardly contain my excitement when I announced to my family what I had done. Everyone assured me that it was a splendid idea and that I would certainly have my own sugar plum tree in due time.

For the next few days, I kept a watchful eye on the spot where I planted the seed. Eventually, my efforts paid off. A tiny sapling appeared exactly where I had planted the seed. I finally had my very own sugar plum tree!

Every morning and every evening, I would check on my tree. Sometimes I would even sit on the ground next to it, just to admire it. And to be sure it was safe.

My father replanted the tree to the front of the house, where it would be easier for me to keep an eye on it. He explained that the tree was too small and too young to bear fruit. It would take time. I understood that. I could be patient.

The magic day finally came. I was still in bed when my mother and sisters woke me up to give me the glorious news that my sugar plum tree had bloomed. I ran outside with them and, sure enough, every branch of my little tree was covered with candy!

It was a miracle, but one that I never doubted would happen. Because I planted that seed myself and held on with childlike faith that my tree would grow.

Of course, as I got older, I realized that my father had bought the sapling and planted it where I had planted the seed. And it was my mother and two older sisters who trimmed the tree with candy for me. Was I disappointed to learn the truth? No. If anything else, it just renewed my conviction that miracles do happen and you never know what will grow from one small seed.

As a young adult, during one of my visits home, my mother asked me if I remembered "The Sugar-Plum Tree." I opened my mouth and recited the entire poem word for word. My family stared in stunned silence. Even I was surprised. I hadn’t heard that poem for more than 20 years and yet I remembered every single word, never once faltering as I recited my beloved nursery rhyme.

My mother said: “You mean, after all those times you made me read it, you actually had it memorized?” I could see my two older sisters having similar thoughts. “After all those times we had to sit and listen to it ...”

Obviously, I didn’t know I had that poem memorized until the exact moment I recited it that day. My precious sugar plum tree had lived in my heart and watched over me just as carefully as I had watched over it. I just hadn’t realized it.

A framed copy of "The Sugar-Plum Tree" hangs in my office, where I can once again keep a close eye on it. Every time I look at it, I am still filled with wonder. It reminds me that miracles do happen. All you have to do is plant a seed, have some faith and watch it grow.

Cheryl Ilov is the author of “Forever Fit and Flexible ... Feeling Fabulous at Fifty and Beyond.” She, along with Mike Jaroch, Lisa Reinicke and Sue Viders, is a member of the Red Booth Writer’s Group. You can reach her by email at info@cherylilov.com.