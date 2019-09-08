Maybe my mother raised me a little too well. When it came to mealtime etiquette, she taught me to ask people to pass food rather than reaching for it myself. She taught me to keep my elbows off the table and chew with my mouth closed. And she taught me to always, always, always clean my plate.

It was that last instruction that caused me some trouble last weekend while I was competing in the Colorado State Fair’s first celebrity slopper eating contest. I was one of more than a dozen media personalities, elected officials and business leaders who agreed to participate in the competition, which was held before a nearly full tent at the PB&T Bank Pavilion.

I’m sure most of the hundreds who braved the mid-afternoon heat were there for the main event, featuring some of the top-ranked competitors from Major League Eating, which is perhaps best known for its annual hot dog eating contest held in the Coney Island neighborhood of New York City each Fourth of July.

The experienced competition eaters were vying to see who could scarf down the most sloppers within eight minutes. For the celebrity contest, the rules were a little different. We were in a race to see who could eat one slopper the fastest.

One slopper, with a 9-ounce meat patty. Which doesn’t sound like that much, until you do the math and realize 9 ounces equals more than a half-pound of hamburger. Plus the bun and all the other fixings.

Personally, I didn’t want to think about wolfing down that much food. So I decided to do a metric conversion. It turns out that 9 ounces is equal to about 0.25 kilograms. And 0.25 of anything doesn’t sound so bad.

So I showed up for the contest in a good frame of mind. I had my goggles to keep any flying pieces of green chile out of my eyes. I had on my lucky Charlie Blackmon jersey. And, of course, I was wearing loose-fitting pants to handle my expected stomach expansion.

I also showed up hungry. Although I had a respectable dinner the night before, I passed on breakfast that morning. Which meant everything I saw started looking good to me. The overpriced pastries in Starbucks. My granddaughter’s French fries from one of the food vendors on the midway. Even the competitors in the fair’s pig races were starting to look appetizing.

At the check-in, I had to sign a release form. That made me nervous because I remember being asked to sign a similar form before participating in goat yoga last year. At the time, I remember thinking: “How physically taxing could goat yoga be?” And then I spent the next several days limping around with sore and stiff muscles.

But I signed. One of the questions on the form asked about my previous eating experience. “All my life” was my answer. Once the legal formalities were out of the way, I got my official slopper eating competition bib, which is something I’ve always needed — even though I never realized it before that moment.

As we prepared to take the stage, contest promoter Sam Barclay gave a debriefing to all of the celebrity contestants, in which he informed us that we were “more brave than intelligent.” He also insisted, in apparent seriousness, that we learn the international hand symbol for choking. Which is exactly the same gesture a person would make if he or she actually were choking.

Once the contest began, I was surprised at how quickly I was able to finish my slopper. I got it down in no more than three or four bites. But then I was staring down at a paper dish filled with gooey cheese.

When Barclay was going over the rules, he had told us he would declare a winner when someone stood up with “a clean plate and an empty mouth.” And that’s where my upbringing turned out to be my downfall.

I was busy slurping up the excess cheese when Benny Basham, a radio talk show host on Fox Sports 1350 AM, stood up and was proclaimed the champion. Did the rules require me to finish the cheese as well as the slopper? It’s my fault that I didn’t get that clarified before we started.

I’m not really sure a man of my advancing years needs a slopper eating championship on his resume, anyway. However, I did get to keep the bib. That made my defeat easier to swallow.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.