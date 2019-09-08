Recall efforts are

costly and pointless

I find it mind boggling that those attempting recalls have not proffered replacement candidates. In the case of the state Senate President Leroy Garcia recall, those backing the recall didn’t even field a candidate against Garcia in the last election. Who the heck are they going to pull out of their hat this time around?

Additionally, what good did the last recall in 2013 do? Pueblo lost a powerful senate voice in Angela Giron. As I remember it, the Democrats kept the Senate majority and all Pueblo got out of it was minority party status (no clout) in the statehouse.

And did that recall change anything? Did some laws revert to a previous form? Was it worth the expense?

And finally, does anyone remember Evie Hudak? I’ll bet 99 percent of the petition signers never heard of her. The signature gatherers probably haven’t, either. Might want to Google it. Might be that your efforts are pointless.

I don’t get to vote in a recall of Garcia. I do get to pay for it, though.

Ray Davis, Colorado City

Too much wiggle room

in county's jail funding plan

I agree with Pueblo County Commission Chairman Garrison Ortiz in adjusting the sales tax on marijuana. If the rest of the state is charging 6 percent, then why shouldn’t Pueblo County? I also agree with Commissioner Terry Hart that the jail tax is not right yet. I have a problem assigning a tax for infrastructure based on time. You need to get project specific, put a price tag on it, and when the taxes have met that price tag, they sunset, they stop, they immediately go away.

To be project specific, you identify what it is you want to build, where you want to build it and how much it is going to cost. You do not get all “discretionary” and add personnel and equipment and whatever else you think you might need and want. You don’t tell the public you want to do one thing and then do another. It’s like having an open checking account with the politicians saying “trust us.”

There has been too much “baiting and switching” going on in this community and the public is frankly quite weary of it all. They do not need to be “educated” on any given issue. They just need a choice that is solid, well defined and non-discretionary.

Dan Neilson, Pueblo West

What happened to that

hole in the ozone layer?

Around 25 years ago, the world was going to deteriorate because of a hole in the ozone layer. Scientists, politicians and people in general were scrambling trying to fix this problem and — poof — it just stopped. To this day, no word of this growing hole. Now, we have globe warming, the ice glaciers are melting, oceans are rising, etc.

My brother has a beach house in New Hampshire and for more than 30 years, the water level is the same today as it was back then. What happened to this ozone hole? I think the next scare after globe warming is going to be globe freezing. Farmers will not be able to plant crops because the ground is frozen, lakes and rivers will freeze solid, the world will run out of water until the funding runs out and — poof — gone again.

Rich Pellecchia, Pueblo

A 'bait-and-switch'

on road repair fees

Mayor Nick Gradisar just set the tone for city government by communicating a vision for “snookering” residents, giving a wink and a nod to double taxation and to pulling never-ending bait-and-switches on taxpayers (The Pueblo Chieftain, Aug. 27, “Pueblo City Council raises residential street repair fee,” by Jon Pompia).

Councilman Larry Atencio said of the so-called street utility fee: “Now it’s $3, and it will be $5 next year, and the following year $6, and the following year it will be $10.” This is the camel’s nose under the tent beginning to play out. Pueblo's voters agreed to pay $1 a month. The City Council immediately doubled that to $2. The mayor sees the council’s double and raises it a triple of $3, with all but two councilmen in agreement.

The bulk of the Highway Users Tax Fund was used to pay for operating expenses that should have been budgeted for sorely needed street repairs. This is a typical example of failure to maintain sustainable public financing, resulting in a robbing of Peter to pay Paul if throwing colorful metaphors about is city government’s flavor of the day.

Now Pueblo is beginning to thrash (again) at the feet of a reputation it has in this state of being legendary for its incompetent leadership and its fiscal irresponsibility. Now Pueblo has the makings of a legendary mayor who believes we can tax ourselves into prosperity to include covering up for a violation of ethical principles.

Joseph Griego, Pueblo

Why are guns easier to get

than prescription drugs?

After every mass shooting, calls are made for something to be done, yet nothing happens except more of the same. A gunman kills seven and wounds more than 20 in Texas, and an adolescent in Alabama kills his family of five, including his 6-month-old baby brother. As horrible as those numbers are, they are just a fraction of the weekly death toll of gun homicides and injuries in America.

Perhaps what needs to be done is to regulate firearms at least as strictly as prescription medications. An antibiotic can save your life, but it must be prescribed by a doctor, a physician’s assistant or a nurse practitioner. The person prescribing will give instructions for use and only prescribe a limited amount. Then you need to have the prescription filled by a licensed pharmacy.

Gun rights advocates will counter that there is a right to have a firearm, but no right to have an antibiotic. So there is a right to have something with which to kill people, but no right to have a life-saving drug? Perhaps that should change.

Richard MacIndoe, Pueblo