As a kindergarten teacher and a mother, I can tell you that there is no better investment that we can make in our children, and our future, than full-day kindergarten. Pueblo has prioritized this for years, but now all students in Colorado have access to this groundwork for success and our districts will benefit from the financial boost every year.

And thanks to the leadership of Gov. Jared Polis and our representatives in the Legislature — especially Joint Budget Committee Vice Chair Daneya Esgar from Pueblo, who worked hard to find the money for the program — free full-day kindergarten will be available to all of Colorado this fall.

I was lucky enough to attend kindergarten as a child. I was ready socially, emotionally and academically for first grade. My kindergarten experience allowed me to build confidence and resilience; my entire path through education was easily conquerable.

It is not that way for all children, but they deserve the same foundation. Imagine if all kids could grow up and look back on their early, formative education years as I can. Whereas my educational future was spread out nicely before me, for far too many kids, it seems like a mountain they can never summit.

It’s part of the reason why I became a kindergarten teacher — because I know how important early education is to our kids.

We have learned more about how a child’s brain develops. Kindergarten is even more important than we thought. Children’s brains at this age are primed for learning. This is an opportunity that doesn’t reoccur.

As children get older, their rate of brain development slows down. Ninety percent of a child’s brain is developed by age five. Which means that getting our kids into the classroom earlier, and for a developmentally appropriate amount of time, will have a much greater impact on their ability to learn and succeed.

With full-day kindergarten, as compared to their previous half day, teachers statewide can give each child more individual attention and identify their strengths and personalized goals and stepping stones for academic and social growth.

Full-day kindergarten also helps adjust for the fact that academic rigor has been pushed into the earlier years of education. The material I learned as a first grader is now what I teach to kindergartners. This can be difficult while trying to maintain developmentally appropriate practices.

Imagine a student slipping through the cracks 30 years ago, completely missing everything taught in first grade, and not attending school until second grade. All while watching as their peers are reading, writing, adding, subtracting, playing and navigating friendships successfully. How would this child catch up socially and academically and not get discouraged or detached over time?

This is how the dreaded “achievement gap” starts, and it persists throughout a child’s entire school experience.

This is why it’s so important that everyone has the same access to full-day kindergarten. It ensures every child starts his or her academic career with the tools and experiences needed to succeed, not just the kids who attend districts that can afford it or have parents who can afford full-day kindergarten tuition (sometimes $500 out-of-pocket every month).

And this isn’t just an investment in our kids. It’s an investment in Colorado families and our economy. Full-day kindergarten saves parents money and allows them to return to the workforce sooner if desired, which will only help to grow our local economy.

Sometimes the best solution to a complex issue — like how we can set our kids up for lifelong success — is the simplest. In this case, it’s time. In those early formative years, time is truly of the essence. Just a few more hours in the classroom each day will expand possibilities for all of our kids in Colorado in kindergarten and beyond.

It might seem like it couldn't be as simple as fully-funded full-day kindergarten, but after teaching more than 200 children this age, including my own dear daughter, I can assure you that there is a dire need for full-day kindergarten statewide and it is a smart move strategically to rise up to this need of our most precious citizens.

Kudos to Gov. Polis and the Legislature for getting it done. After our first few weeks together, I can tell we have another special class of kindergartners, a group brimming with potential and kindness, and I cannot wait to watch them learn and grow over the next year.

Bonnie Hendricks is a kindergarten teacher, mom and a Stand for Children Parent Advocacy Fellow.