Every 65 seconds, someone in this country develops Alzheimer's disease. I know how devastating it is for the person living with Alzheimer's and everyone around them due to my volunteer work as a co-facilitator of a support group for caretakers of Alzheimer's victims, as a volunteer educator and from volunteering at health fairs to provide information on this disease for the last five years.

Today, there are 73,000 Coloradans living with Alzheimer's and without medical breakthroughs, that number is expected to grow by 26 percent within the next decade. We need to accelerate research now to ensure no family must endure what my support group members have. This also is a financial issue for all of us. Alzheimer's and other types of dementia will cost the nation $290 billion this year, with two-thirds of that cost borne by the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Congress can help Colorado families struggling with Alzheimer's and taxpayers by supporting a $350 million increase in the National Institutes of Health budget for Alzheimer's and other types of dementia research next year. Thank you, Congressman Scott Tipton, for actively supporting legislation that helps Alzheimer's families and considering the values of this investment in our future to create a world without Alzheimer's.

Judy Noel, Pueblo

The marijuana tax was created in 2016. The tax was 2 percent. It was supposed to rise 1 percent each year to a maximum of 5 percent, which should be this year. Why is it only 3.5 percent presently? Ballot measure 1B would create a 6 percent tax, which is 1 percent over the voter approved measure in 2015. Also, 50 percent should go to capital enhancement projects — not capital infrastructure projects. This being said, there no need to put this measure on the ballot.

Rich Pellecchia, Beulah

Ever wonder how to get the taxpayers to vote to raise taxes? It is simple. Defer maintenance. Take streets, for instance. Don't maintain them, then ask the voters for money to do the work you haven't been doing.

Hint at a very low cost, like $1 a month. Then after the voters are suckered in, the truth has to come out — $3 for now. Take the jail. The roof leaks. There are many roofers in Pueblo, but we need a new jail. I have to wonder if Sheriff Kirk Taylor buys a new house when his roof leaks? Oh, and don't forget all the new schools we need.

Jim O'Donnell, Pueblo