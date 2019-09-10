Let's be honest

about gun regulations

That the most recent gun murders were committed by an individual who had obtained his assault rifle in a “private” non-background check sale probably caused some of us to find comfort in knowing that such a transfer transaction here in Colorado would be illegal. And there is a second reason that such non-background check transfers, as allowed in Texas, are less likely here in Colorado.

It is because our required background check law (C.R.S. 18-12-112) provides that the person who makes such a non-background check transfer may be “liable for any civil damages proximately caused by the transferee’s subsequent use of the firearm.” In other words, they can be sued.

But because money does not restore life or end gun mayhem-caused impairment is why our “red flag” protection is also important. The facts of this most recent Texas slaughter well illustrate when it literally could have been lifesaving. Yes, our version of the law could be improved. But what seems to be overlooked by its critics is that before gun possession can even temporarily be “red flag” lost here, it must first be so ordered by a judge.

More disturbing is to see that the most sincere opponents to gun regulation believe the purpose of the Second Amendment was to create a private right to have militia-grade weapons to fight our own government. That the National Guard has replaced the prior need for a militia also seems to be overlooked.

Lee Sternal, Pueblo West

Pitch on Fort Collins' power

left out some key details

After reading the opinion column in The Sunday Chieftain by Steve Andrews and Susan Perkins, I had questions as to why Fort Collins’ electrical power is cheaper that Pueblo’s. Andrews and Perkins explained that it helps that Fort Collins broke away from Public Service Co. and Pueblo could similarly benefit by breaking with Black Hills Energy. But why is this cheaper? How does Fort Collins generate cheaper power?

I went to the Fort Collins website — fcgov.com/utilities/what-we-do/light-power — for answers. On this page is written: “The Platte River Power Authority is a wholesale electricity provider which acquires, constructs and operates generation capacity for the cities of Fort Collins, Longmont, Loveland and Estes Park.”

I went to the Platte River Power Authority website to see where it gets its electrical power. Sixty-five percent comes from coal, 18 percent from hydroelectric and the remaining 14 percent from gas, wind and solar. Black Hills in Pueblo gets most of its electricity from natural gas.

Why didn’t the column on Sunday mention that Fort Collins gets its electricity from a power authority? Why didn’t the article mention Longmont, Loveland and Estes Park? Why didn’t the article mention that this power mostly comes from coal-powered plants?

Tom Jagunich, Pueblo