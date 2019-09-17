Don't judge mayors when

evaluating presidential candidates

A recent reader stated that some U.S. cities that were "distressed" and in financial straits have Democratic mayors. He erroneously thought a mayor’s job is equivalent to the job of the president of the United States. Since most of these mayors were Democrats, he asked why he should vote for a party that has a reputation for failure.

I suggest he vote for the nominated candidate who has the best qualifications for developing our country instead of voting for a particular party. If his research had found 8 U.S. Democratic/Republican farmers or businessmen who had failed in delivering their crops or running a business, and 10 U.S. Democratic/Republican owners of farms or businesses that were "distressed," would that make all Democratic/Republican farmers or businessmen failures? Good grief.

P.S. The last time a mayor was nominated for the presidency was in 1812.

Linda Janiec, Pueblo West

Mercatus Center isn't

good source for research

A recent letter writer would do well to go beyond the Mercatus Center the next time he decides to do some "research." Five minutes or less spent looking into the center's goals and funding sources easily will demonstrate why the center might have a little problem with states led by Democrats. A $30 million gift by the Koch brothers will go a long way toward buying results that fit their goals which include total market deregulation so that the rich can have an easier time bleeding the population dry.

Thankfully, as David Koch recently realized, that wealth will have to stay behind when the universe grows weary of their presence and consigns them to their eternal flames. By most economic metrics, California is doing just fine (it represents the worlds fifth largest economy, after all). It does have its problems, largely borne by the working class, but those aren't the ones that the idle rich want you to help them "fix."

Charles Perko, Pueblo

National Guard isn't

considered a militia

I need to correct a statement made by a recent letter writer in the Sept. 11 edition of The Pueblo Chieftain, who stated that "the National Guard has replaced the prior need for a militia."

To the contrary, the militia, to the Founding Fathers, was the foil for a standing army. They greatly feared that a standing army could be used by a dictatorial central government to quell any resistance by the citizenry. That is why the United States militia is enshrined in Title 10. U.S. Code as "all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 45" with the upper limit being extended to 60 for those who have done military duty.

The National Guard is subject to control by the central government and is therefore not to be considered, in an fashion, a militia. In short, nearly every male person of middle years in the country is a member of the U.S. militia and entitled to bear arms.

Bill Dietrick, Pueblo West