Recalling Sen. Garcia

would be a mistake

The attempt to recall State Senate President LeRoy Garcia reminds me of my years in South Dakota. Tom Daschle was our senator and had distinguished himself on many fronts. He worked his way up to a position of extraordinary power in Washington, D.C., serving on committees that were important to our population. But some of the opposition party got together and worked hard and spent a lot of money to elect someone whom they touted would be president within 10 years and do wondrous things for our state. Well, he’s still not president and the population of South Dakota is so small nobody in Washington cares.

Regardless of your partisan politics, sometimes you must think about what’s good for the whole state instead of one single issue. Mr. Garcia must be well liked and respected by his constituency, judging by his margin of victory in the last election. And he has respect from his peers or they wouldn’t have elected him president of the Senate. What an enviable position for Southern Colorado. For once, we have real power in the Senate, but we’re willing to throw that all away over one issue. Maybe we could talk with Mr. Garcia and get him to adjust his stance, rather than ousting him and regretting the loss of his voice in Denver.

I don’t think you want to follow South Dakota’s example. But then we also re-elected a governor who was under indictment for vehicular manslaughter, so that should tell you something.

Emily Price, Pueblo West

Alleged Taliban attack

raises serious questions

Condoleezza Rice is promoting her new book, “To Build a Better World: Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth.” On The Late Show with Steven Colbert, she stated that President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel talks with the Taliban at Camp David was a “good decision.” Trump was forced to cancel peace talks with the Taliban and President Ashraf Ghani because a terrorist attack in Afghanistan killed 12 people, including a U.S. soldier.

Rice said: “We are not going to negotiate an end to the Afghan war that is going to leave the Taliban with the ability to just bring terrorists back in,” nor are we going to “abandon the Afghan government.” Rice urged the American people to be patient and understand the great reasons why we need to continue to fund war in Afghanistan — women’s liberation and 9/11.

Questions for Rice:

If it is in the Taliban’s best interest for the U.S. to leave Afghanistan, why would the Taliban conduct a terrorist attack as its leaders were stepping on the plane to Camp David?

Are we to believe that the Taliban purposely ruined its opportunity to negotiate U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by claiming responsibility for a terrorist attack?

Who has the most to gain from the continued war in Afghanistan?

Who has the most to gain from interrupting Trump’s peace talks?

Why not rename your new book, “To Retirement and Beyond: Promoting and Prolonging Conflict in the World for Personal Gain”?

Kay DuCaine, Pueblo