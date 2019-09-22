Usually, when I go in search of material for these Pueblo 101 columns, I’m trying to find out more about this city and its surroundings. However, last week’s excursion gave me an opportunity to learn about myself as well.

I decided to take a trip to the InfoZone News Museum, which is located inside the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library. If you’ve been to the library but haven’t seen the museum, don’t feel too bad. I’ve lived here more than two years and I didn’t know exactly where it was located.

The museum is tucked away in a corner on the library’s fourth floor, out of sight and out of mind for library visitors on the more heavily used lower floors. If you’re worried that a trip there could take up too much of your time, don’t be. You can pretty much see the whole thing within a matter of minutes, depending on how long you linger at any particular exhibit.

As you enter the museum’s main room, there’s an animatronic newspaper delivery boy waiting to offer you a greeting if you push a button next to where he’s standing. There’s a long timeline with photos documenting newsworthy events throughout history. And along the wall behind that exhibit, there are photos of former newspaper delivery boys with colorful nicknames like “Freckles,” “Pin Head” and “Slicker.”

On the opposite side of the room, an old but functional Linotype machine is on display, along with other equipment once used in the layout and printing of newspapers. A video explains how the process used to work, back in the day.

There also are a couple of exhibits in the back of the room, including a model of the Pueblo Star-Journal building with a brief history of that newspaper, which merged with The Pueblo Chieftain decades ago. And a glass case containing some other artifacts, like a venerable copy of The Pueblo Chieftain style book.

The glass doors leading to an adjoining meeting room are decorated with funny headlines collected from various newspapers through the years.

But to me, the most moving part of the museum was what’s displayed outside the entrance to the main room. On the wall outside the doorway, there are exhibits that explain journalistic ethics and the elements that go into a good news story. There’s an interactive kiosk where people can create a news story for the “InfoZone Informer.”

Of course, I couldn’t resist trying my hand at the kiosk. But you won’t find my byline there. Instead, I worked under the assumed name of recently retired Chieftain reporter Pete Roper, because I know he doesn’t read this column and never will know the difference.

In front of the entrance, there also are some tiny cubicles where young people can practice writing captions for photographs, creating cartoons or laying out newspaper pages.

And that’s the part of what I saw that really moved me and forced me to do some reflection on my life and career in the newspaper business. I’m a third-generation journalist. While I never knew my grandfather on my father’s side, my father made a point of taking me to his job at The Tennessean, Nashville’s remaining daily newspaper, quite often when I was growing up.

I may not have worked during the era of electronic typewriters and carbon paper, but I remember it well from my dad’s time.

These days, I often hear people talking about how newspapers are on their way to extinction. Actually, I’ve been hearing that my whole career.

Some people seem to welcome the industry’s demise, often because of things they’ve seen in newspapers that didn’t align perfectly with their world views. Personally, I find the prospect of living in a world without newspapers — in whatever form they’re delivered in 10, 50 or 100 years — to be absolutely terrifying.

Whether I’m drawing a paycheck from a newspaper or not, I’m trying to imagine living in a fast-moving global economy without people out there who are willing to gather, summarize and effectively present the important news of the day.

So as I looked at the “build your own newspaper” cubicles (and, by the way, I’m fine if cubicles go away and the next generation doesn’t have to endure them), I imagined school groups at work there. And maybe a few of the boys and girls who visit the InfoZone News Museum will be inspired to pursue journalism as a career.

That gives me hope for the future.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.