Well, well, well.

There’s a new consultant’s report available on the feasibility of Pueblo dumping Black Hills Energy and starting a city-run electric utility. And, if you’ll pardon the pun, the latest study casts the idea in a completely different light than an earlier study commissioned by the city.

Black Hills paid Massachusetts-based Concentric Energy Advisors to prepare the new study, which was publicly released last week. Concentric’s researchers estimated that it would cost the city about $402 million to break away from Black Hills. And that estimate could be on the low side.

Concentric officials said they made no attempt to calculate what Pueblo might have to pay if the courts were to determine that Black Hills was entitled to additional compensation, beyond the costs of the equipment the city would acquire from the company, to make up for lost business revenues resulting from the city’s decision to end its contract early.

Factoring in the debt service on the city’s start-up costs, as well as an assumption that a municipal utility company would operate less efficiently, Concentric estimated that Pueblo customers could pay anywhere from $132 more annually on their utility bills in year one to $330 more annually by year 20 following a break up with Black Hills.

Of course, that’s a far cry from the estimated 10 percent to 12 percent in annual cost savings on bills estimated by EES Consulting, Inc., the firm that the city hired to do a similar analysis.

Predictably, city officials expressed skepticism about Concentric’s findings. City Councilman Mark Aliff, who sits on the Electric Utility Commission, dismissed the new study as propaganda for Black Hills.

“I found it interesting that Mr. (Vance) Crocker (Black Hills’ Colorado vice president) declared that this was a neutral and independent study — even though Black Hills paid for it and obviously wanted to get the results out of it they wanted to get,” Aliff said.

You have to wonder if Aliff was listening to his own words. The very same accusation of bias could be made about the study commissioned and paid for by the city. And if Aliff’s comments are representative of what others on the Electric Utility Commission think, then any pretense of that group’s neutrality is gone.

Aliff’s comments don’t sound like those of someone who is conducting an open-minded search for the truth. They sound like the words of someone seeking justification to dump Black Hills, regardless of whatever the actual costs might be.

Should people view the Concentric report with some degree of skepticism? Sure. Assuming they’re willing to apply an equal amount of skepticism to the EES Consulting report.

But the latest report does highlight a couple of very important questions: One, how can the city be expected to absorb $402 million in startup costs, or the $255 million to $334 million estimated by EES Consulting, or whatever the actual number ends up being, and still provide cheaper service than Black Hills, which has none of those expenses? And two, is it reasonable to expect the city, which has no previous experience running an electric utility, to provide that service more efficiently than a company that’s been in that business for years?

You don’t have to accept either consultant’s report at face value. The truth probably lies somewhere in between their dueling sets of numbers. The takeaway here is that a decision as important as whether or not to dump Black Hills should be made on an objective review of all the available facts, not just a handful that are cherry picked by vested interests on either side of the debate.

With hundreds of millions of dollars of their own money at stake, Puebloans need to make this decision with their heads rather than their hearts.