Puebloans face a crossroads in the upcoming November election. Do we move forward to create a better future for Pueblo? Or do we send a signal not only to our own citizens and businesses, but to the outside world that, we are a city in decline?

Those are the two paths we believe Puebloans must choose from in deciding whether to pass ballot question 4A, the school bond to make capital improvements at many of Pueblo’s aging city schools.

Nobody questions that one of the keys to economic growth for any community is its public school system. We must start fixing and upgrading our neighborhood schools to create better teaching and learning environments and better prepare our students for post-graduation opportunities and workforce development so critical to keeping our young people in Pueblo and to attracting new businesses.

We support and urge passage of 4A, the Pueblo School District 60 school bond because, for about the cost of just one fast food value meal per month for the average Pueblo homeowner, it is an investment in our kids and Pueblo's future.

The bond revenue will be used to fund repairs, replacement and upgrades of several of our city’s aging schools. Specifically, the funds will be used to construct and equip new Centennial and East high schools at their existing locations, make priority repairs, upgrades and security enhancements to Central and South high schools, and make critical health, safety and security repairs and upgrades at several of our elementary and middle schools.

These improvements, repairs and new facilities are intended to better serve Pueblo’s students, protect the heritage, tradition and history of Pueblo and past investments in its neighborhoods, and enhance and promote our city’s economic growth opportunities.

Students will have access to safer schools and updated classrooms, instructional technology and expanded career and technical education programming. Replacement of outdated, inefficient electrical, plumbing and mechanical systems and other school building improvements will extend the useful life of existing facilities, reduce costly emergency repairs and improve energy efficiency.

To ensure transparency of all bond funds spending, the bond specifically mandates that D60 establish a citizens’ bond advisory committee and all expenditures and project updates will be publicly disclosed on the district’s website.

The bond amount is an amount Puebloans indicated they would most likely support, so the bond does not fund repairs or upgrades at all of Pueblo’s city schools. Additionally, the bond can only fund capital improvements so curriculum upgrades and salary adjustments or changes in the management and operations of the school district that many believe must occur or be addressed are tasks the new school board should undertake in order to better position Pueblo, its schools, students and businesses for better futures and economic opportunities.

We did not come to our support for 4A lightly. When D60 launched the public input process over the past year to develop a master facilities plan to address enrollment and capital improvement needs at all of its aging school buildings, many Puebloans, ourselves included, became concerned, even critical, about the directions the school district might take.

Many of us concerned citizens came together as an informal group from all quadrants of the city to promote and recommend to the district the importance of neighborhood schools, different ways and cost estimates to keep and upgrade our school facilities, and to urge the board to make concurrent changes inside the schools to attract families and students back into the district.

The ballot issue is not the complete answer to addressing our schools’ needs and challenges, but without 4A, it will be even more difficult, if not impossible, to address them. 4A is a major step forward for our kids and our future.

Puebloans famously claim our commitment to our schools. We are proudly unique in our identification with our schools and that uniqueness has been noted statewide and nationally. It is time to turn words into action.

A vote for 4A is a vote for Pueblo's kids and for our neighborhoods. If the school bond fails, we will have failed our kids and jeopardize Pueblo's future.

After a career at Kurt Manufacturing, Gretchen Rode is an active volunteer in the schools and community. Ken Lane worked for 30 years in federal, state and local government and politics before retiring last year and moving back to his hometown of Pueblo.