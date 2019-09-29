Tech firms are desirable for economic development. They represent industries ranging from electronics and cyber security to energy and health care. Tech jobs pay $50,000-plus annually. The median income in the Pueblo area is $43,148, almost $26,000 lower Colorado’s median income. More tech jobs would help close that gap.

We have two general approaches to achieve the goal of more Pueblo tech firms — entice existing firms to relocate or grow them organically.

The most important factors to tech firms are resources: talent, financial support, infrastructure and academic alliance. The most desired talent is educated, skilled millennials with three to five years of experience. Pueblo is demographically uncompetitive due to brain drain. Our current labor force is misaligned to tech firm needs.

We face a workforce conundrum. Workforce demographics must change to attract relocating tech firms, but local four-year graduates leave the community because they cannot find employment in their fields.

Growing tech firms need investment capital from venture capital companies or angel investors, of which Pueblo has few. Financial incentives help, like reduced tax burdens, training assistance and building/rent allowances. Through Pueblo Economic Development Corp. recommendations, we can offer some financial incentives.

Infrastructure needs include clusters of similar or related businesses, high-speed broadband communication, interstate highways, rail, airports, public transportation, available office space and low cost of doing business. Our modest number of tech businesses do not yet form a critical mass that could be considered a cluster. Our best infrastructure offerings are interstate, rail, limited airport services and some office space, but warehouse space is constrained due to demand of cannabis grow operations.

Costs of doing business include energy, proximity of supply chain or alliance partners, and office or warehouse space. Costs of doing business in Pueblo are mixed, with attractive real estate options and less attractive energy costs.

Academic alliances are extremely important. Colleges and universities supply graduates and develop research applications that can be monetized in corporate settings. Large research grants are available to university/corporate alliances that benefit all participants. The caveat is universities must offer relevant degree and research programs aligned with tech firm needs. With some exceptions, Colorado State University-Pueblo offers mainly general degrees, so significant adjustments and investment are needed to become more attractive to most specialized tech firms.

Quality of life is comprised by climate, affordable housing, education systems, crime statistics, pollution levels, medical facilities, professional sports teams, cultural attractions, recreational activities, vibrant arts, libraries, shopping, restaurants and tourism draws. These factors are important for businesses and especially for families of personnel locating to the community. Pueblo does extraordinarily well on a few characteristics, is improving on others, but performs poorly in areas like education and crime, which may be deal breakers for families with small children.

Overall, Pueblo is not competitive in attracting tech firms due to deficiency areas of weak talent pool, misaligned university offerings in some academic areas, limited investment potential, energy costs, past crime statistics and weak Pueblo city schools performance. These weaknesses require long-term investment, herculean effort to overcome, and they change slowly. Some changes, such as programmatic changes at the university, can cost millions of dollars, yet remain misaligned with specific tech companies if their interests and needs shift, wasting precious resources.

As dismal as the prognosis is for recruiting businesses, organically grown tech business holds much more promise. Startup firms require lower investment, yet they are more likely to remain because they are developed by people who already know and appreciate the community. More assistance is needed, but on a smaller scale. As they grow, it is easier to gradually align university programs to fit.

Startups often are created by alumni or faculty, so academic needs of the startup are more intuitive and this relationship drives efficient curriculum changes. We already have resources geared toward helping launch firms and take advantage of existing resources, like the Small Business Development Center, the CSU-Pueblo Healy Center for Business and Economic Research and Services, Startup Pueblo, SoCo Entrepreneurship Competition, and more.

Success encourages others. It becomes easier to identify and support related businesses because infrastructure is created. Technology breakthroughs in one industry frequently apply in other industries, creating synergistic opportunities between related industries, resulting in “strategic industry clusters.”

Creating such clusters requires open collaboration between business, government and academia; three legs that support one table of technology firm development. All must be invited to the table, from idea generation to implementation, and be invested in one another’s success. This analogy is a modern example of "united we stand"!

Michael Wakefield is the director of the Healy Center for Business and Economic Research and Services and a professor of management at the Hasan School of Business at Colorado State University-Pueblo.