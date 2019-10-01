Kavanaugh news shows

movement toward fascism

I'm reading again in the media about renewed investigations of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. And we stand so afraid of the truth that the politicians will succeed in the end to castrate us and make us subject to their whims. Yes indeed, because we will allow them if we are not aware that the real, subtle purpose of all government is to control the masses by deception and media-generated propaganda.

This thing with the Kavanaugh confirmation only was one failed attempt by the political elite to march us toward fascism. It was only a test at how the political elites could manipulate the system in hope of a controlling advantage. Now there is renewed drum beating to begin the political circus over again and put this man’s family in jeopardy.

When does the Democratic Party seek to act as our representatives instead of skirting the dire issues we face today in this country, and when will they find solutions to problems and not evade them? As a Libertarian, I believe that if we must have government, it should be to serve our needs, not that of their own political affiliation. Instead of electing a new president, let’s elect a new Congress with genuine new ideas that is fearless against the calls for new partisanship.

Charles Bonomelli, Pueblo

Parents should have a role

in educating their children

Parental involvement in their children's lives should not be defined only as having the right attitude or providing a safe, loving environment. Some parents have the attitude that their involvement in their children's preparation ends there and their children's education starts when they enter school. Then it becomes the teacher's job.

We parents are the first teachers of our children. Preparation for school starts at home, soon after birth. Language development has been cited as very important to a child's success in school. Parents can promote this by talking to their children, reading to them daily, encouraging their reading and strongly limiting television viewing.

A writer recently stated that most parents are not aware of the importance of "prepping" their children for school and that many of them have missed out on this. She strongly believes in parent education classes.

I agree with her completely.

Patricia Hamrick, Pueblo

Are we putting

Earth out to pasture?

Everyone, including young kids, is marching, waving signs and protesting because everyone knows without question that the use of fossil fuels is the problem with the imminent demise of planet Earth.

Perhaps what is basic common sense for any old rancher might give us another clue. Now the rancher knows that his pasture and water only can support so many cows. If he decides to double his herd, he knows that his water supply is inadequate and his grass soon will be gone and his pasture will be a barren wasteland that won’t support any cows at all.

The population of planet Earth was 3.7 billion people in 1970 and in 2019, the population has more than doubled to 7.7 billion. More humans equals more carbon, plus more pollution, plus more habitat destroyed.

Maybe the green crew should consider that our planet might just be like the old rancher's pasture.

Dave Houghton, Colorado City