October is here, which of course means the start of fall, football season, tailgating, pumpkin patch visits and colorful foliage, but that’s not all. October is also Energy Awareness Month, a national month of observance dedicated to encouraging the sustainable use of energy resources and raising awareness around energy efficiency.

So, there’s no better time than October to start thinking about simple ways to reduce energy use and save money along the way.

This year, meteorologists are forecasting a particularly snowy and frigid winter across our state. Of course, we all know that colder temperatures can lead to increased energy use and higher bills, but fortunately, there are resources available through Pueblo County, local agencies and Black Hills Energy if you’re in need of support. It doesn’t hurt to also keep in mind that simple, inexpensive projects can go a long way in maintaining your home’s comfort, while also keeping heating costs down.

To help residents in my Bessemer district prepare their homes for the coldest months of the year, and in honor of Energy Awareness Month, Black Hills Energy joined with Pueblo County, Energy Outreach Colorado, NeighborWorks Southern Colorado and the Colorado Energy Office to perform a neighborhood-wide weatherization effort.

Yesterday, the Black Hills Energy-led group converged on the Minnequa Heights-Bessemer area to deliver much needed energy-efficiency resources, services and educational information.

The full-day event’s activities included performing energy efficiency-focused projects on six homes to increase indoor comfort and home values, and hand delivering 400 free weatherization kits to families in the area, complete with door sweeps, LED bulbs, carbon monoxide detectors and low flow water controls, empowering people to weatherize on their own time.

The entire community was also invited to attend a block party in the parking lot of St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center to learn more about weatherization, watch energy efficiency project demonstrations and enjoy free food and music.

If you were unable to attend, some of the top tips shared at the block party included replacing incandescent light bulbs with more energy efficient LED lights that use less wattage; checking the perimeters of windows, doors and outlets for air leaks, using inexpensive products like caulk and weather stripping to seal gaps and prevent heat from escaping and cold air from entering; moving furniture away from vents to make sure heat flows freely throughout your home; opening blinds on all south-facing windows to let the sun naturally heat your home during the day and closing them at night to keep in the warmth; changing the direction of your ceiling fans to rotate clockwise at a low speed, pulling cool air up and pushing warm air down; and cleaning and changing furnace filters monthly during the winter so the furnaces don’t have to work as hard.

I also want to remind my neighbors and the entire community that an energy audit is the best place to start for increasing your home’s energy efficiency. With the help of an expert, or by taking a quick look around on your own, an audit can help you better understand your energy consumption habits and where you might be able to make improvements and adjustments to save energy and money.

To sign up for a free home energy audit and for additional tips on how to prepare your home for the winter and keep heating costs down, visit energyready.com. On behalf of the Minnequa Heights-Bessemer community, I’d like to say thank you to all the partners that made this event possible, including Pueblo County, Black Hills Energy, Energy Outreach Colorado, NeighborWorks Southern Colorado, the Colorado Energy Office and St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. We appreciate all the volunteers and long hours that ultimately helped connect more than 400 Pueblo residents with invaluable energy-saving tools, education and services.

Ray Aguilera represents District 4 on the Pueblo City Council.