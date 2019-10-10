We’ve all heard it said. Something funny or odd or even tragic happens and someone sighs heavily and says: “That’s just Pueblo.” The real truth is that it’s not. Pueblo is a proud community, full of hardworking citizens who strive every day to better their lives and themselves.

Looking back at the history of Pueblo, we know there’s a lot more to the story than this sad refrain. From the day it was founded until today, Pueblo always has been a community that has celebrated diversity and capitalized on all of the diverse perspectives that our people have been able to bring to the challenges that have faced us.

Pueblo is old-time tough.

Pueblo always has included a wide range of social, racial, religious and ethnic diversity and that always has been a source of strength for the community. It wasn’t the water the made Pueblo the Home of the Heroes; it was the character and caliber of the people. That has not changed and it never should. We have always taken joy in and celebrated our differences.

From Dog Patch to The Heights, Goat Hill to The Grove, from Bessemer to Salt Creek. We always have come together to celebrate the greatness of every culture represented in Pueblo and we celebrated those things together. The steel mill showed us that hard workers come from all cultures and deserve to be respected equally.

When the East Side Catholic schools shut down, Pueblo kids walked out on the baseball fields and learned how to respect one another and celebrate another generation of diversity. There was a time when we all played together and ventured down to Memorial Hall every year to pick up uniforms for the old timers baseball league. Today, we probably have the some of the only Walmarts in America that set up chile roasting stations every year to roast our green chiles.

When I hear the things some of the candidates for the City Council are proposing, I hear the sighs in their voices as they say: “That’s just Pueblo.” When I hear candidates propose that we remove the blight from the city or that we should ban certain breeds of dogs, I know that they don’t know the real Pueblo. My Pueblo. Aside from just being veiled forms of spatial racism, these types of proposals truly show that some of our politicians have no idea what Pueblo is and has always been.

Pueblo needs politicians who understand that this community was built on the celebration of our differences and the greatness of what we can achieve together. We need to elect candidates that understand that we all rise and win together rather than targeting parts of our community for elimination because they don’t fit into their vision of purity in our community.

Puebloans have a right to be proud of who they are. We work hard and we work together so that we can lift up the least of us to provide a better future for all of us. That is who we are and that is the Pueblo I have known all of my life. Pueblo deserves political candidates that understand our history and the simple fact that we are better together.

Pueblo deserves a city council that fights for everyone in the city to have better economic opportunity, education, and celebrates the diversity that has always been the bedrock that strengthened our community.

So, don’t be surprised the next time someone sighs and says, “that’s just Pueblo,” if I stand up and say: “No, its not. That’s not our Pueblo.”

Tom Croshal is a candidate for an at-large seat on the Pueblo City Council.