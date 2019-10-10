No time to wait

on climate change

There's no question that climate change is real. While some, especially those in office, are not acting on climate policies, there is an active movement taking place. This is happening predominantly with young people, those questioning if they even have a future. All over social media, the world and right here in Colorado, we are seeing young adults taking a stand to voice their opinions and get climate change to be a top priority and for actions to be taken. and taken now.

Regardless of political views or the divisions in our society, climate crisis is a danger to us all and before it is too late, we need to make active changes to prevent the factors that fuel climate change.

Many young adults participating cannot even vote, but that doesn't mean they do not have a voice or they can’t make a change. Throughout history, we have seen what people can do when they come together. Our future is not set in stone and we have the ability to change. We need to follow the movement, gain numbers and attention and get those in office to act, take us seriously and save us all. This can’t be put aside any longer. Now is the time to act. Now is the time to make a difference. Now you decide which side of history you want to be on and be a part of this movement to get our leaders to get behind climate change and secure the future.

Savanna Flores, Pueblo

City-run electric service

could save Pueblo millions

The Pueblo Chieftain's Oct. 3 article ("Power question lights up at-large Pueblo City Council contenders") indicated that at least one candidate is doing some basic research when considering the Black Hills Energy question. He said Pueblo residents pay 42 percent more for electricity than anywhere else in Colorado.

Taking that a bit further, the phase one study completed for the Pueblo City Council this year states that Black Hills has 43,095 residential ratepayers, who consume on average 706 kilowatt-hours per month for an average monthly bill of $114.87. That works out to $4,950,159 that Black Hills takes in from residents alone.

Using the same number of residents, except applying them to the city of Fort Collins, which has a municipal utility, the average monthly bill for a resident there is $65.38. That works out to $2,817,361 that Fort Collins takes in from households.

So every year, Pueblo residents put out more than $25.6 million more with Black Hills than they theoretically would if they had their own municipal utility. That is $25.6 million that is being taken out of resident’s pockets, out of our local economy, and out of our city’s tax base.

Those kinds of dollars are more than economically significant, even though they are taken from a baseline. Given the speech making that comes from some candidates for the Pueblo City Council, these long-term economic implications are not being comprehended. That’s because they are not doing the math. They are just paying attention to deflection tactics and propaganda.

Joseph Griego, Pueblo