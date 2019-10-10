“We don’t want to be like California.”

It’s a refrain one hears from Coloradans from time to time, particularly as our state grapples with the continuing challenges of rapid growth.

Unfortunately, we are like California in at least one less-than-flattering respect: Our per-pupil spending on K-12 education, like California’s, consistently ranks among the bottom third of all states.

California does better on its spending for its colleges and universities. We don’t. According to the College Board, Colorado’s spending on higher education ranks fourth lowest in the country.

How are we doing on transportation spending? Well, you don’t need to study any rankings to get an answer to that. All you have to do is take a trip to Denver’s metro area or one of the state’s ski resorts during any semi-busy time to experience the frustration of gridlocked roads.

Approving Proposition CC on the November ballot would help address all of those problems. The statewide measure would dedicate excess tax money collected above the amount adjusted for inflation and population growth toward K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and transportation needs.

Contrary to what some opponents of the measure have been saying, this wouldn’t be a tax increase. You wouldn’t be paying more than state government was planning to collect from you, anyway. You might be giving up a small refund check in order to make investments in three areas that are critical to Colorado’s continued economic success.

Let’s say that again in a different way: Although Colorado’s economy is doing well now, it’s like a house of cards. Without sufficient spending in education and transportation, that prosperity isn’t going to last over the long haul.

Even if you don’t have kids in school, this affects you. The young people who are going through school today are the same people you’ll rely on to provide goods and services in the future.

A newspaper to our north recently argued against the ballot measure, citing the flaws in the state’s formulas for funding education. We believe that’s the wrong way to look at this issue.

Yes, the funding formulas for K-12 and higher education need to be changed, which would benefit communities like ours. But starving the state coffers of education funding isn’t going to accomplish that goal.

It’s noteworthy that the superintendents of Pueblo city and county schools, as well as the presidents of Pueblo Community College and Colorado State University-Pueblo all support this initiative. So do we.

Proposition DD on the ballot is pretty straightforward. It would allow Colorado’s casinos to handle bets on sporting events, on site and online, with taxes collected on that betting activity being set aside to pay for water conservation projects.

Unless you have a moral objection to gambling, this is an easy one. This would bring at least some of the sports betting that’s occurring illegally out of the shadows and provide tax revenue that would help address another of our state’s critical future needs.

We recommend that Colorado voters vote “yes” on both Proposition CC and Proposition DD.