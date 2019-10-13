As the old joke goes: “Everybody complains about the weather, but no one ever does anything about it.”

Well, quite a few people complain about Pueblo schools, too. But there is something they can do about it.

Among the issues on the November ballot is 4A, which would give Pueblo School District 60 authority to issue $218 million in bonds to finance much-needed construction and repair work at various schools throughout the district.

That’s no small amount of money. Yet it’s necessary to make sure our young people are attending school in places that are both safe and suitable for learning.

The truth is, the school district needs even more money than it’s requesting in order to take care of all of its capital improvement projects, many of which are in buildings that are more than 50 years old. However, district officials recognized that they had to scale back their project list if they hoped to win voter approval for the bond issue.

They deserve much credit for listening to public input and tailoring their plans accordingly. Other alternatives they were considering carried much higher price tags.

Also, they structured a plan which preserves all four of the city’s high schools. If this bond issue is approved, two of those high schools would get brand new buildings while the other two would get significant upgrades.

Numerous elementary and middle schools also would benefit from improvements financed by the bonds. Exactly what each school would get is documented in a 12-part series The Pueblo Chieftain published, which still is available online.

So it’s intellectually dishonest to claim either that the school district wasn’t responsive to the public’s suggestions or that the details about how the money would be spent are unclear.

A special oversight committee would meet regularly to monitor the district’s progress to make sure the plans remain on course.

It’s also a weak argument to claim there’s no link between the condition of school buildings and student performance. Think about your own workplace. If your office was prone to flood when it rains or lacked adequate air conditioning, wouldn’t that affect your job performance?

No, this wouldn’t be a cure-all for every one of the district’s problems. It wouldn’t even address all of the pressing maintenance needs. That’s not an excuse to do nothing, however.

Pueblo County School District 70 has a different set of needs, so it is requesting that voters approve ballot issue 4B. If passed, the measure would authorize D70 to issue bonds to cover about $60 million in capital improvements.

Some of the money would go for security upgrades such as cameras, alarm systems and enhanced public address equipment, all of which are reasonable in light of concerns people have about school safety. Other upgrades would include new HVAC components, roof repairs, drainage improvements and other items that are necessary to keep county schools in top condition.

Some people who don’t have children in public schools think these issues don’t affect them. That’s wrong. Today’s students are tomorrow’s community and business leaders. If we shortchange them on their education, then we’ll all suffer the consequences, sooner or later.

And if you want to see the local economy grow, as we do, all of that starts with quality schools.

There are a lot of issues on the ballot this year. We consider these two to be the highest priorities. If you live within the boundaries of D60, please vote for ballot measure 4A. And if you live within the boundaries of D70, please vote for 4B.