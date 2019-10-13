We’ll just say it: Calls for a new Pueblo County Jail are like that annoying rattle in your car.

Like the rattle, those calls never seem to go away. Also like the rattle, they are indicators of a problem that needs to be fixed in order to avoid serious consequences.

Yes, we know the history. Four years ago, Pueblo County voters rejected a request for a sales tax increase to fund construction of a new jail. Then voters rejected a similar call for a somewhat smaller sales tax increase two years ago.

Now county officials are asking for an even smaller increase, 0.39 cents per $1 of taxable sales, to fund jail construction through the passage of ballot measure 1A.

Is this getting tiresome? Sure. You may remember that we encouraged county officials not to put the measure on the ballot this time, in light of all the other issues that were expected to be brought before the voters.

While we think it was politically unwise to put the jail issue on the ballot again, we understand why county officials did it. There is a genuine need for a new jail — and that need only grows the longer we wait to build it. And the costs won’t be going down, either.

We get it. Some people view this as spending taxpayer money to benefit lawbreakers. But if you believe in the American concept of “innocent until proven guilty,” then you should want jail inmates to be housed in humane conditions while they’re awaiting trial.

Also, you should have concern for the guards and other employees at the jail, who are working in unsafe conditions that could lead to their injuries or even deaths.

But if none of that moves you, consider this: Federal law bars inmates from being subjected to “cruel and unusual punishment.” If someone were to file a lawsuit alleging the jail’s conditions meet that standard, then a federal judge could order corrective action that would be even more expensive to taxpayers than the amount requested through the ballot measure.

Also on the ballot is issue 1B, which would raise the retail sales tax rate on marijuana from 3.5 percent to 6 percent.

How that extra money would be spent is more complicated than it ought to be. If issue 1B passes but 1A fails, then the extra marijuana sales tax money would be used for jail construction costs. However, if both measures pass, then the marijuana money would be available for scholarships and other capital projects.

Given our county’s many needs and limited financial resources, we’re inclined to support 1B, too.

We realize some people won’t be willing to support every initiative on the ballot that involves raising taxes and then this becomes a matter of setting priorities. For those voters, we would recommend giving the ballot initiatives supporting the schools and libraries top priority. But if you’re still feeling generous after voting for those measures, we’d urge you to consider “yes” votes on ballot issues 1A and 1B as well.