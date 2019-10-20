By voting for ballot issue 4A, the $218 million Pueblo School District 60 bond question which contains a provision for a capital

citizens bond advisory committee, there will be strong construction oversight. More importantly, the district can change the unsafe building conditions which have been sufficiently presented by The Pueblo Chieftain.

Coupling the strong capital citizens bond advisory committee with the ability to use the construction manager/general contractor process with a guaranteed maximum price, which is now available for public projects, the district could have sufficient money to complete all that has been identified and potently be able to solve some additional environmental problems in the schools.

The school environment plays an important role in educational outcomes. Students are more likely to learn in a pleasant environment. Let’s look at three elementary schools and one middle school in the district that enhanced their environments in order to achieve better student outcomes.

• Heritage Elementary School, built in 1992: Parents and school staff worked with the district to use excess funds to build a new school for students. This enabled the continuation of the Individual Education Program that was the curriculum in the old Jefferson Elementary School and replaced the old Lincoln Elementary School on the same site.

After 26 years, Heritage Elementary still has a great reputation for learning. Each year, the Colorado Department of Education recognizes those public schools with at least 75 percent at-risk pupils that demonstrate sizable progress in English language arts and math, as measured by the Colorado Growth Model. It is called the Centers of Excellence Award and Heritage was one of only 15 schools statewide to receive it in 2018. I strongly believe that the improved environment played a role in the educational outcomes at this school.

• Irving Elementary School: This was the only new school built from the $98.5 million bond issue in 2002. Irving was in “turn around" status in 2004 when the school was completed. Even with the same student base, the school was able to get out of “turn around" status. The new school provided a great amount of self esteem and the new enhanced environment played a role in the students’ improvement.

• Fountain International Magnet School: Fountain was built when a bond issue was passed in 1971. Again, this was the only elementary school built through that bond issue. In 2004 when the district established Fountain as an international magnet school, funds from the 2002 bond issue were used to enhance the school’s environment and technology.

At present, this school has an overall rating of B+ in academics and an A in diversity. Fountain International Magnet School has 400 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 3rd grade. Some of the students live near Fountain, while others are driven in by their parents. In relation to state test scores in both reading and math, Fountain was well above the state averages. Yes, the school environment and the technology upgrades have played an important role in the educational outcomes.

• Corwin International Magnet School: This school’s environment and technology was renovated extensively with the 2002 bond funds and serves students from grades four to eight. This school receives a B for academics and an A for diversity. Corwin International Magnet School has 650 students and is considered an above average middle school in Colorado. Again, this school’s environment and technology upgrades played an important role in the educational outcomes.

With strong oversight of the bond proceeds and the ability to use the construction manager/general contractor process with a guaranteed maximum price, there could be remaining funds in the $218 million bond question to further enhance the elementary and middle school environments, which could have additional positive effect on educational outcomes.

I urge you to vote in favor of 4A so all students can achieve improved educational outcomes.

Ralph Williams is a Pueblo businessman and community volunteer, a member of Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority, and served as vice chair of Regional Tourism Act committee that managed the $31 million Pueblo Convention Center expansion.