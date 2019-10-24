It’s something for which most of us probably don’t give a whole lot of thought. But if we’re ever in an emergency situation where we need to call 911, we take for granted that the response will be immediate.

Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. There are times when 911 dispatchers are so busy that they can’t pick up all calls as soon as they come in.

A recent example of this occurred when Jaimie Ortiz repeatedly called 911 to report that her husband, Cecilio “Roman” Ortiz, had been shot. Jaimie Ortiz hung up each time after hearing the beginning of a recorded message.

Pueblo Police Sgt. Franklyn Ortega later explained that the distressed woman wasn’t being routed to voice mail. Instead, the message said in English, and again in Spanish, that callers should hold the line until someone was available to take their information.

“When people call 911, they are very frantic,” Ortega said. “They are emotional. It’s a highly charged situation. We are not saying it is her fault or she has any kind of blame in this. We are just explaining what happened.”

Duly noted. Under less stressful circumstances, Jaimie Ortiz might have waited patiently until a dispatcher was able to speak with her. Instead, because she hung up in a panicked state, her call essentially was moved to what Ortega described as “the back of the line.” Dispatchers attempt to get back in touch with people who’ve called and hung up, but only after they deal with other callers who remain on the line.

That might not be the best way to prioritize those types of calls. Someone who’s in immediate danger or suffering from a serious medical condition might not be able to remain on the phone until a dispatcher is available.

Staffing at the dispatch center also seems to be an issue here. Ortega said the center keeps at least three dispatchers on duty at all times, but he added: “Obviously, if we had more people, it would be better.”

Which is true. And people qualified to handle such a demanding job aren’t always easy to find. Laura Wittrup, the dispatch manager, said there are some authorized positions that currently are unfilled. “It takes us anywhere from six months to a year to train somebody because of the skill set they need,” Wittrup said.

Addressing this shortcoming should be an area of emphasis for local law enforcement officials. The police department has been making good on its commitment to increase the number of officers on the streets, which apparently has had a positive impact on the city’s crime rate.

However, having more people on the lookout for potential criminal activity is only part of the equation. The link between distressed people and dispatchers and emergency personnel is a critical one.

It isn’t realistic for people in trouble to expect help always will be available everywhere at a moment’s notice. Yet it seems like there's room for improvement, which is an issue our city leaders should try to address.