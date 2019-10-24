Don't deprive the East Side

of one of its biggest amenities

We are the heart of Pueblo. We are the voice of the youth. We are the East Side. The energy at my school, East High School, speaks for itself, for it's a place filled with the most cultured and diverse students. We are all one and we all come together. Without a school, our students would be lost, only to end up in the streets.

It's hard living on the East Side, a side that doesn’t have much as it is. The potential loss of our school only would result in more problems, transportation issues, money losses and student dropouts. I can’t imagine the East Side being stripped from all it has to offer — our education. If this bond passes, East High School can continue. I can only wish that this bond helps keep the East Side school alive and we can continue to improve the outlook of Pueblo, always and forever.

Cidonia Ponce, Pueblo

Ballot issues aren't

broken promises

I must take exception to a letter in a recent Friday’s Tell It to The Chieftain section regarding the Pueblo library district ballot issue 6B and Proposition CC. I fail to see how either of these are broken promises, as claimed by the writer. First of all. the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights amendment was not instituted by our Legislature (the politicians); it was a citizens initiative. So how could the politicians break a promise they never made?

Second, the library issue to continue a .06 mill property tax, which expires this year, and by the way costs the average homeowner less than $7.50 per year, is being presented to the voters for approval. So how can you break a promise if you ask the people you made the promise to if it is okay? I feel sorry that the writer can’t afford to give up a little more than two cups of coffee a year at Starbucks to keep our library district the best it can be, which is one of the very best in our country.

Jim Stuart, Pueblo

Time to support

Pueblo's students

Centennial High School is rich with Pueblo’s culture. Beyond the obvious — the Bell Game, a long-held tenacity for sports and a dedication to the community — Centennial has graduated many students with incredible academic aptitude, proving again and again what Pueblo students are made of.

The tradition of excellence of Centennial will no doubt continue to prosper. As for the physical building itself, the future is unclear. From cracks in the walls to areas where the ceilings and walls are unsettled, it is obvious to most students that there are several issues our building faces.

The bond is crucial for the future of Pueblo students and this goes beyond just Centennial. If passed, there not only would be construction for two new high schools, but also priority improvements to middle and elementary schools. For too long, Pueblo students have been put at a disadvantage by comparison to the rest of the state by not getting the funding they deserve. As a community, we need to rise to the occasion and not only support our schools, but our students as well.

Maya Maes-Johnson, Pueblo