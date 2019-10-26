D.J.’s Steakhouse has been in business for 50 years — and Norm Estrada has been a loyal customer since the restaurant’s early days. He said it’s no big mystery what keeps him coming back.

“That restaurant is completely different,” Estrada said. “You walk in and the same people are always here.” Plus, he added: “There aren’t that many places in Pueblo where you can get a good steak.”

Don “D.J.” Jelinski founded the steakhouse at a location on Prairie Avenue back in 1969. The business relocated to its current home at 4289 N. Elizabeth St. in 1985.

Although there have been a few changes through the years (ostrich, buffalo and elk meat were once among the menu items, for example), D.J.’s has managed to survive for a half-century in large part because customers know what they’ll be getting when they visit.

Pete Stroo, the restaurant’s chef, got his training at the Scottsdale Culinary Institute, which is part of the highly regarded Le Cordon Bleu chain of culinary schools that originated in Paris. He says the recipe for getting repeat business isn’t all that complicated. “Great food, good service,” he said.

D.J.’s uses only certified Angus beef, which has to meet specific standards for tenderness and taste in order to earn that designation. The meat is aged and cut on-site. The restaurant also is part of the “farm to table” movement that emphasizes using food from local sources, particularly for its soups and salads.

Chris Walters, who bought the restaurant about five years ago, said some people consider “local” produce to be anything grown within a 600-mile radius of where it’s served. Her vegetables come from within a 16-mile radius, specifically Musso Farms on the St. Charles Mesa.

While Walters and Stroo said sirloin and prime rib are the most popular menu items, there are a lot of other choices as well. In an era when some people are cutting back on their consumption of red meat, D.J.’s offers a range of seafood options, including halibut, salmon, trout, shrimp, lobster and crab. The menu also includes duck, lamb, ribs, chicken and pork chops that are about an inch and a half thick so, in Walters’ words, “they aren’t embarrassed to be next to a T-bone.”

“I think we have a very diverse menu that appeals to a lot of people,” she said.

That menu includes Rocky Mountain oysters, which I’ve always assumed made their way onto Western menus as a joke played on people like me who come from places east of the Mississippi River.

So how often do people actually order this dubious delicacy?

“All the time,” Walters and Stroo answered in unison.

I may have eaten in D.J.’s main dining room once or twice, but my wife and I typically prefer the lounge, which has a warm but casual atmosphere. We enjoy watching a slideshow on the television behind the bar that features about 3,500 photos of people visiting for birthdays, anniversaries or other special occasions. The photos, and desserts, are free for people celebrating birthdays.

Walters said she’d like to encourage more business on the outdoor patio, which I want to try some day when the weather is cooperating.

A relatively recent addition to D.J.’s decor is the life-sized skeleton seated at the bar stool closest to the wall. He showed up around Halloween last year and is dressed for different occasions as the seasons change.

I nicknamed him Dr. Bones, after the character on “Star Trek,” which seems to have stuck.

“He’s there so no one has to drink alone,” Walters said. “The doctor is always ‘in’ at the bar.”

I wondered what costume Dr. Bones would have this Halloween.

“Well,” Stroo said, “people dress as skeletons for Halloween, so ... “

If the staff at D.J.’s can find a Leonard McCoy mask and a blue Star Trek uniform for him, I’d be willing to spring for it.

Regardless of how Dr. Bones celebrates Halloween, life at the restaurant is likely to continue as it has for the past five decades.

Bernice Barnes said she and her partner, Jim Sajbel, try to make it there every week, usually on Friday nights. After finishing her meal, usually of seafood, Barnes said she likes to amuse herself by making sculptures out of the tinfoil used to wrap baked potatoes while Sajbel finishes his “half a cow.”

So what makes D.J.’s so special, in Barnes’ mind? “It’s just part of my life,” she said.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest topics for future Business Case columns, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com