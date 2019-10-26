I am writing as a Pueblo resident to provide support for forming a Pueblo municipal electric utility. I worked in the engineering and construction of power plants, including experience working in the offices of the world's largest power developer.

It is easy to be amazed at changes in the power industry over the last four or five years. Especially developments related to utility scale solar power and utility scale storage. Costs, as benchmarked by solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) reverse auctions, are reportedly coming in below the operating costs of many power plants.

Solar costs have been reported bids to be as low as 1.7 cents per kilowatt-hour (kwh) and bids are reported below 2 cents per kwh in high-cost California. California even has seen storage cost bids as low as 3.3 cents per kwh. It also appears the market price of solar power will continue to go lower. For comparison, I worked on a coal-fired Tennessee Valley Authority PPA project that was priced at 10 cents per kwh in the late 1990s. Black Hills Energy's generation asset value also is diminished by these same market forces.

This dramatic pricing change in an established industry will be disruptive to the U.S. economy. I suggest Pueblo Electric Utility Commission has a unique opportunity to disrupt the Pueblo economy in a positive way by completing the acquisition for the distribution portion of Black Hills power system with a view of replacing some or all existing generation assets with solar, wind and storage. I suggest that Pueblo is a sufficiently large opportunity that a resource neutral reverse PPA auction could be a viable means to achieve lower cost power for Pueblo residents. I suggest Pueblo study solar central plant options with an intent to lower costs for all Pueblo residents.

It also seems to me the power industry is moving towards a paradigm that embraces a mixture of all forms of generation assets. Fossil fuel (coal) has been proposed to fulfill seasonal demand requirements in the north. Natural gas generation can fill a backup role when pared with batteries that allow time for gas-powered generation to come online. Nuclear can fill a niche in areas where the sun commonly is shielded by clouds.

Therefore, while the power costs are likely lower in our near future, the right sizing of assets (engineering) will be more complex to achieve the lowest cost mix of power for a particular set of circumstances. Here in Pueblo, we have good solar potential, some hydro potential and are nearby to some of the best wind resources in the world.

Since people often think of solar on rooftops, to avoid potential for confusion, it is desirable that I address rooftop solar as a separate issue. Rooftop solar power in town cannot compete economically with 2 cent per kwh power from a utility scale solar plant. However, when considering maintenance or expansion costs for rural power transmission, rooftop solar can be compared with these transmission costs and may find a niche in rural markets that benefits all residents of Pueblo.

Dan Price received his BSME degree from Kansas State University. He has extensive engineering management experience for power plants and other industrial facilities.