Medicare expansion strains

state spending plans

With the vote on Proposition CC drawing closer, the voices in the Pueblo Chieftain on both sides of the issue grow louder. There’s no doubt that Colorado lags behind in funding education and transportation. Unfortunately, no one is asking why this situation exists.

There is an elephant in the room — Medicaid expansion. The Affordable Care Act allowed states to individually decide whether or not they wanted to expand eligibility requirements for Medicaid. Colorado expanded eligibility in 2014 and that has created a significant impact on the state budget.

In 2012, there were roughly 687,000 Medicaid recipients in Colorado, representing 11.6 percent of the state’s population. By 2019, these numbers jumped to 1,290,000 and 22.4 percent, and general fund spending for Medicaid went from $1.36 billion to $2.11 billion. At the same time, the proportion of general fund dollars allocated to education declined from 53 percent to 45 percent. Interestingly, during this period, zero general fund dollars have been spent on transportation.

While Medicaid expansion undoubtedly has improved health care coverage in our state, it arguably has done little or nothing to improve access to health care or health care outcomes. It definitely has had a negative impact on our state’s ability to fund education. Is it worth it? Taxpayers never have been asked directly. The question should not be whether or not we want to fund education. The question always should have been whether or not we wanted Medicaid expansion along with a tax increase or revenue withhold to support it.

Greg Bowman, Pueblo

Support Stephen Varela

for a fresh approach

Pueblo needs revitalized leadership. People with energy and vision. People who can understand complex issues and navigate to solutions that will benefit Pueblo. People who read and make decisions on facts and data. People who don’t sell out to the status quo. People who have open minds to what is best for Pueblo. People who will lead Pueblo to a better future.

We believe that Stephen Anthony Varela is this person and would excel as a member of the Pueblo City Council. Stephen has our vote for Pueblo City Council.

Ken and Dianne Danti, Pueblo

Support our city's future

by voting for D60 bond issue

So many people in the community have been extremely involved in this process, whether that be attending rallies, meetings or educating their neighbors about the Pueblo School District 60 bond issue. Now that the time to vote is approaching, it's vital that we get people to come out and take action in support of its passage. Voter turnout in our city historically has not been very high, but this is an issue unlike one we’ve had in a long time.

I would say to young voters especially that there aren’t many times in your life when you have the opportunity to make an impact on your communities’ future like this. Our school system is one of the things that not only makes our city unique, but it also unites us. And if we, as a community, want to ensure that future generations of Pueblo kids want to have access to the excellent education that we have received from these schools, then we need to show up to the polls to ensure that this bond passes.

Cole Johnson, Pueblo

A vote for city school bond

is a vote to empower students

I am the student body president at South High School. When I think of South High, I think of history, because South contains deep roots within the school due to a large number of alumni being teachers for many years. This creates a special bond between the teachers and students because of the long-lasting connection that they can create. Pueblo is a close-knit community that takes pride in the tradition of each of our schools, as well as the success of every student derived from this town.

By voting for the ballot measure 4A bond issue, the barrier between a student receiving good education and great education would break. Coming to school is the best part of many kids’ day and they should feel like their presence is worth your vote. Voting for 4A will give everyone a fair chance at a bright future by removing the worry from all students, whether or not they will have the tools or the teachers that they rely on to help them along their educational path.

Knowledge is power and by passing this bond, we are allowing each student the power over his or her future.

Ryan Belmont, Pueblo

Proposition CC would violate

taxpayers' rights to unspent money

The educators and legislators who are championing Proposition CC in their opinion pieces are showing self-serving greed.

The Pueblo Chieftain editors absolutely ignored the elephant in the room by not telling their readers that Proposition CC is another end run by our legislators around the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights. That is a disservice to the Pueblo taxpayers.

Voting "yes" on CC is tantamount to outright theft of our tax dollars by our supposed representatives all in the name of education and for “the children.” There are better ways to raise money than stealing from us, our children and grandchildren.

Proposition CC steals the people’s money we are supposed to receive after all annual state budget requirements are met. If we let these elected pirates steal that money, we the people never will see it again and they will find ways to use and abuse those dollars any way they want.

I, for one, will not be fooled. I’m voting "no" on CC.

James Lutack, Pueblo