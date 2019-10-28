There has been almost no disagreement this election season on the need to repair Pueblo’s aging city schools. The reality that most of our schools are more than 50 years old leaves little room for arguing. Most agree that a key to a community’s ability to attract or retain businesses and families is the quality of its schools.

Some say that there is no need to pass ballot question 4A to fund existing repair needs and rebuilds. Falsely, they think there are other sources of funding available — namely marijuana tax revenues. Unfortunately, there is no such magical “pot” of money to replace the need for this school bond.

Per voter-approved amendments to the state constitution in 2012 and subsequent state laws implementing them, $40 million annually in state marijuana tax revenues are allocated to the Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) fund to renovate existing school buildings or to construct new buildings around the state. BEST grants are the primary source of funding from state marijuana tax revenues for school maintenance and capital construction for the entire state. Forty million dollars annually may sound like a lot of money, but not when there are 178 school districts in Colorado competing for those limited funds.

So let’s put this in perspective: A Colorado Department of Education assessment of the state’s thousands of school facilities determined a need of nearly $18 billion in capital construction through 2018. If the $40 million in state marijuana revenue allocated for school repairs and construction is evenly allocated, it would amount to $225,000 per school district, per year. Pueblo School District 60 alone has identified $218 million in existing, immediate school repair and rebuild needs.

Pueblo’s city and county governments collect approximately $7 million annually in local marijuana tax revenues, used mostly to fund their respective government operations and programs. Even if both the city and county theoretically could or did allocate all of those funds annually to a separately run government entity not under their authority (that is, D60) for school repairs and construction, it would take more than 31 years just to fund existing, immediate repair and rebuild needs identified by the school district.

Many agree on the need for repair and rebuild of our city schools, but have expressed reservations about trusting the district to properly spend the bond revenues. We believe due diligence has been done to ensure accountability of funds. More importantly, this is not the same school board or district that it was 20 years ago. It’s not fair to penalize the present because of the past. We offer the following information:

• Puebloans have the opportunity this November to vote to fill three school board seats. All of the candidates have stated their insistence on strong oversight of implementation of the bond, should it pass.

• Ballot issue 4A is no blank check. The school district already has identified the projects that will be done and where the bond revenue is to be spent. That list is publicly available on D60’s website, as well as on the citizens’ bond committee website, 4aforpueblokids.com.

• The school board already has determined that the district will not hire an outside project manager to oversee the bond work. This move avoids a costly, unnecessary layer of bureaucracy, potentially saving more than $30 million in fees that will go toward facilities improvements.

• The school district itself agrees accountability is vital. That is why the school board expressly included language that mandates creation of a citizens’ advisory committee to ensure that the bond money is spent as directed in a transparent and open manner. This committee will be composed of volunteer citizens from all four quadrants of the city, including citizens with professional experience in building design and construction and contracting; and financial planning, budgeting and auditing. This citizens’ committee would be required to meet in open monthly meetings with published meeting minutes, develop progress reports presented to the board and public, and conduct its own site visits.

Let’s look at the big picture: If ballot issue 4A fails, we will have failed our kids and jeopardized Pueblo's future. Our children, grandchildren and generations beyond deserve an investment in their futures and in their schools. Our city needs this investment in creating better schools if Pueblo to insure a better economic future.

On behalf of our committee, we ask that you support passage of 4A.

Betty Nufer is a co-chair of Citizens for Pueblo District 60, the citizens committee formed to promote passage November’s ballot question 4A.