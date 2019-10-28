Prop CC is a scheme

by 'Deceitocrat' politicians

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, apparently the Deceitocrats have found yet another source of revenue for their never ending litany of “needs” and eagerly are embracing increases in (surprise, surprise) sales taxes.

Whether schools, facilities, roads, fire stations or libraries, property taxes are just too hard to get the taxpayers to agree to increase.

And why do you suppose they might be reluctant to give “duh gubment” more money? Could it be that they just don’t trust you anymore to do what you say you’re gonna do with the money?

So instead of making their case and letting the voters decide, state legislators decided once again that they know best how to spend your money. They’re just going around the Gallagher and Taxpayer's Bill of Rights constraints on property taxes (with House Bill 1047 and Proposition CC) that Colorado voted on and approved years ago, and going straight to their new found tax de jour.

Is there some valid reason why they can’t just tell the truth and simply advocate for the voters and taxpayers to decide whether they want to gut Gallagher and TABOR? Would that be too proactive? Would that be too honest? Apparently.

Have you ever heard of a new tax that ever went away or a Deceitocrat who didn’t support more taxes for more programs for his or her followers? I sure haven’t.

Come on, get real. They’re Deceitocrats. It’s who they are, it’s what they do.

Tell the truth and shame the devil.

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West

Since pot is legal,

Las Animas should tax it

We want to express our support for the city of Las Animas ballot measure 2A, taxing marijuana sales. This is not necessarily the official title of the measure, but it summarizes the only intent of the measure.

Last election year, by a vote of the citizens, the sale of marijuana in the city limits of Las Animas was approved. In our support of the city of Las Animas ballot measure 2A, we are not advocating on behalf of the sale of marijuana, but only for taxing the sale of marijuana.

City ballot measure 2A requests authority to tax marijuana sales only. By approving this ballot measure, the only item it will authorize for taxing is marijuana and associated marijuana products.

If you are against the sale of marijuana in the city, it seems to make little sense to vote against a measure that makes the purchase of marijuana more expensive. Defeating this measure won’t make marijuana sales illegal. We see no reason to vote against a measure that helps fund the city of Las Animas general fund while only affecting those who purchase marijuana products.

In advocating for approval of the city of Las Animas ballot measure 2A, we are not advocating for or against the sale of marijuana in Las Animas. That was approved in the last election. We are merely encouraging Las Animas citizens to vote in favor of the ballot measure, the taxing of marijuana sales.

Eric and Jenanne Pearson, Las Animas

Pueblo County should have

a 'first world' jail facility

I ask my fellow citizens to vote "yes" on ballot issue 1A due to the great need for a new jail. The current one is much too small and has runaway infrastructural problems. People who work there are under as much stress as the inmates, not all of whom are such wicked people.

They´re all people and, if we´re going to have a jail, and I believe everyone expects that we are, we need to maintain a certain, first world standard to house its inmates. Certainly, a decent jail is a requirement of every self-respecting community.

Thomas Simms, Pueblo