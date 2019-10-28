There’s an old expression that 10 percent of life is what happens to you and 90 percent is how you respond to it. Which is another way of saying that attitude is extremely important, regardless of what life happens to throw into our paths.

That being the case, it’s good to know that the leaders of local businesses and civic organizations are optimistic about Pueblo’s economy. Nearly 140 of them responded to the Pueblo Business Sentiment Survey, a project jointly sponsored by US Bank and the Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Malik and Seeme Hasan School of Business. The response for the most recent survey was the best it’s been since the surveying began three years ago.

Survey participants were asked a number of questions related to hiring, purchasing, construction, other business decisions and their perceptions of existing economic conditions. They also were asked to evaluate how well their businesses had done in the last six months, how well they expected to do in the next six months and what areas of their businesses they were planning to expand.

Contrary to what Pueblo’s naysayers might expect, the respondents generally were positive about the local business climate. Michael Wakefield, a professor at the business school who oversees the survey, said that while the enthusiasm isn’t quite as high as it was the first two years the survey was conducted, “there’s still a sense that the economy is going to be pretty strong over the next six months and we don’t really see a reason to try to shore up any deficiencies.”

A few quick cautionary notes: The survey results might or might not accurately reflect the sentiments of the majority of business leaders. It’s possible that that the optimists within our business community were more likely to respond than the pessimists.

It’s also possible that some of the respondents were optimistic because they really had no other choice but to be. After all, unless you’ve got the means and a willingness to relocate, you either can close up shop or stick things out and hope for the best.

Also, by Wakefield’s own admission, real estate agents and people who work for financial institutions were over-represented among respondents.

All that said, it’s hard to have any sort of meaningful economic growth without optimism. People choose to start or upgrade a business because they believe that business can make money for them. Banks loan money to investors for the same reason. And, generally speaking, consumers respond by buying products and services from new or upgraded businesses.

In other words, optimism can be a self-fulfilling prophecy. On the flip side, pessimism almost always is.

So it’s good that our business leaders seem to feel good about the direction in which we’re heading economically. If they didn’t, it would be a cause for concern.

However, we don’t believe that’s a reason to become complacent and stop looking for ways to make our business community better. There certainly are areas in which we could and should improve.

While we’re doing that, we still can put our situation into proper perspective. And if that means having a sunny attitude about where our businesses are and where they’re headed, then so be it.