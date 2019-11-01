Here’s a recap of The Pueblo Chieftain editorial board’s recommendations for the elections and ballot issues to be decided in Tuesday's election:

Pueblo City Council, at-large seat: Lindsay Reeves

Pueblo City Council, District 2 seat: Larry Atencio

Pueblo City Council, District 4 seat: Ray Aguilera

Pueblo School District 60 board of education (three at-large seats): Thomas Farrell, Jackie Seybold, Margaret Wright

Pueblo Board of Water Works, six-year term (two seats): Michael Cafasso, Chris Woodka

Pueblo Board of Water Works, two-year term (one seat): Sam Krage

Pueblo County Ballot Issue 1A (to raise sales tax rate to fund a new jail): Yes

Pueblo County Ballot Issue 1B (to raise marijuana sales tax to fund special projects): Yes

Pueblo County Ballot Issue 4A (to issue bonds to pay for $218 million in city school construction and repairs): Yes

Pueblo County Ballot Issue 4B (to issue $60 million in bonds for county school improvements and repairs): Yes

Pueblo County Ballot Issue 6A (to levy a sales tax for Pueblo West fire protection): Yes

Pueblo County Ballot Issue 6B (to continue property tax collection for library operations): Yes

Colorado Proposition CC (to allow state to spend excess revenue collected on education and transportation): Yes

Colorado Proposition DD (to legalize sports betting and use tax revenues collected for water conservation projects): Yes