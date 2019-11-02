It’s open season for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.”

Yet every single Republican in the United States Senate opposed the ACA when it was passed into law in 2010. Remember “repeal and replace?” It didn’t happen. Instead, there’s been a gradual unraveling of various provisions that usually are not obvious until you truly need medical care.

I am a Republican former member of Congress who cares about protecting the well being of everyone in our society. I was dismayed in 2010 to see such strong partisan Republican opposition to this important health care legislation.

I live in Colorado and this is particularly relevant to us, because in 2013, right before Obamacare became available, 14.3 percent of our state’s residents were uninsured. That’s one of every seven people.

Thanks to Obamacare, 500,000 Coloradans gained health insurance and our state’s uninsured rate plunged to 6.7 percent in 2015.

In addition, another 400,000 residents gained health care coverage through Medicaid expansion made possible during then-Gov. John Hickenlooper's administration.

Now, more than 1 million Coloradans benefit from expanded health care insurance availability, along with protections against discrimination against preexisting conditions.

The good news doesn’t stop there. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the ACA has saved Americans $2.3 trillion in health care costs since its passage nine years ago.

That’s $2.3 trillion, with a “t.” That’s real money — and it benefits all Americans.

But wait, there’s more good news: Nationally, ACA health insurance premiums will decrease by about four percent in 2020 for the second year in a row and most shoppers will have more plan choices.

A nine-year savings of $2.3 trillion, decreasing costs of insurance premiums and greater selection of plans. ACA is starting to look like a massive success story.

So why has my party, the Republican Party, chosen to oppose this common-sense, cost-effective policy?

Ask U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner why, despite these facts, he continues to support “repeal and replace”?

And why does Sen. Gardner support a Republican court case that would eliminate the ACA? Perhaps, despite being beneficial to all Americans, because it was a Democratic plan?

And why does Sen. Gardner support a Republican federal court case that would deny access to health care for hundreds of thousands of Coloradans because of preexisting conditions?

Any why does Sen. Gardner consistently vote against the ACA in the United States Senate every time he has the chance?

And why does Sen. Gardner support alternatives to the ACA that would have the effect of doubling insurance premiums for consumers in the individual market?

So many questions, and one unfortunate answer: If Sen. Gardner has his way, more than 1 million Colorado residents could be in danger of losing hard-won health care benefits.

When in doubt, follow the money.

Sen. Gardner has received more than half a million dollars from various groups in the health care industry, which stands to gain more profits from rising costs.

If Sen. Gardner and his Republican allies in the U.S. Senate have their way, we could go back to the days when 52 million Americans had no health insurance and there were few protections against preexisting condition discrimination.

What can we do?

We can start by saying “goodbye” to Sen. Gardner next year when his name is on the ballot.

Watch out for your health, and for those politicians who want to jeopardize your health care.

Claudine Schneider is a Republican former United States congresswoman. She has lived in Colorado for the last 20 years and today works with various national, nonpartisan watchdog organizations and was one of the founding members of VoteSmart.org.