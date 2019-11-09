For the past couple of weeks, politicians and pundits have suggested that the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ukraine inquiry violates due process. The suggestion is that the inquiry is inherently unconstitutional. Those politicians and pundits, however, conflate two distinct concepts when they cavalierly use the term “due process.”

To the extent due process is a stand in for the abstract idea of “fairness,” politicians and pundits can debate the fairness of the House’s inquiry and Americans can decide for themselves whether the inquiry has thus far been fair. However, using the term “due process,” muddies the discussion — perhaps intentionally so — as it suggests the president’s constitutional legal rights are implicated by the inquiry. To the extent “due process” is a legal concept, the House’s inquiry does not violate due process.

The legal right to due process resides in both the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution and prohibits the government from depriving a person of his or her “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” It’s a judicially defined and enforceable right that, when violated by the government, entitles an American citizen to seek redress in court.

Unlike a legal right enforceable in court, Congress’ impeachment power is political. In fact, in 1993, the Supreme Court decided courts could not review Congress’ process for impeaching and removing federal officials because it was a political question which lacked legal standards that the Supreme Court could extrapolate from the Constitution and enforce.

Nevertheless, the impeachment process has a quasi-legal ring to it. For example, in Article I, the Senate retains the power to “try” all impeachments, the chief justice of the Supreme Court presides over the trial of a president and the trial may result in a “conviction” — removal from office. In Article II, the president may be removed from office for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” All decidedly legalistic terms. So, even if these legal terms suggest that the impeachment and removal process require some semblance of legal due process, the framers have incorporated a corresponding political due process into Article I and II.

The Constitution’s due process clauses provide a legal entitlement to some sort of hearing (think trial) before the government takes someone’s life (think the death penalty), liberty (think prison) or property (think eminent domain). Putting aside the fact that removal from political office does not implicate the taking of life, liberty or property, the framers nevertheless incorporated political due process into Article I and II in a way that mirrors the legal due process inherent in criminal law.

The impeachment process in the House is akin to a criminal investigation. Suspects in criminal investigations do not have legal due process rights as police officers and government investigators cannot not take a suspect’s liberty. In fact, the criminal investigation can be done in secret, like the House’s inquiry thus far, without even notifying the suspect. The accused may not learn of the government’s desire to take his liberty until there is a criminal charge.

Similarly, the House inquiry is merely an investigation. Like investigating police officers, the House lacks the power to “take” the president’s political interest from him, i.e. remove him from office. A vote to impeach in the House, like a criminal charge, is simply a recommendation that the president should be removed from office. Just as a criminal suspect would receive his right to legal due process through a trial before his liberty is taken, a president receives political due process in a Senate trial before his political interest is taken from him.

In the end, while the Constitution does not contemplate legal due process when there is an attempt to remove a president from office, the framers did include political due process in the Senate’s trial. Although the “due process” protestations can be galvanizing talking points, they have no basis in law and ignore the very political due process the framers included in the Constitution.

Douglas McKechnie, a Colorado Springs resident, is a professor of law at the United States Air Force Academy, where he teaches constitutional law. The views expressed in this column are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Air Force, the Department of Defense or the United States government.