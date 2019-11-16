Now that Pueblo voters have approved a ballot measure authorizing Pueblo School District 60 to spend about $218 million on school construction and repairs, the real work can begin.

No one should expect immediate results, though. District officials estimate that it will take three or four years to build two new high schools and fix up numerous other schools throughout the city.

The bonds needed to finance the work won’t go on sale until January, so the actual construction isn’t expected to start before then. Also, even after the money becomes available, some of the repairs may need to be delayed until school lets out for the summer.

That doesn’t mean nothing will be happening between now and then. In fact, a very important part of the process is already under way. The district is accepting applications through Dec. 2 from citizens who are interested in serving on an advisory committee that will monitor the work’s progress.

The district is planning to select 7-9 people, preferably with experience in building design, construction, budgeting, auditing or other areas that are relevant to the project’s oversight. This is no job for people who just want to pad their community service resumes.

The committee is expected to hold public meetings every month and prepare reports on the work’s progress quarterly and annually as long as the project continues. The committee members initially will sign on for two-year terms, although there’s a chance they could be reappointed if they wish to serve longer.

Winning the public’s trust was critical to winning approval for the bond issue. And having this committee in place was a key component of building that trust.

This committee is charged with making sure the district spends the construction funding in the manner in which it has promised that it would. If School X was promised a certain amount of money, then that money shouldn’t be diverted to School Y instead.

It’s important to clearly understand the committee’s role. The district has its own project managers, who will oversee the day-to-day responsibilities of the companies handling the construction work.

At this point, the district doesn’t need people who want to re-write the construction plans. The proper time for those kinds of suggestions was during the lengthy process district officials used this year to gather public input about school building needs.

Nor should committee members try to micromanage the small details of the work. It's not their job to be armchair quarterbacking routine decisions that have to be made on a timely basis to keep the process from bogging down.

That said, if committee members learn about things that are happening that don’t seem right, then they should feel free to speak their minds about their concerns. And district officials should listen to those concerns and, when appropriate, take action to address them.

If the district’s leaders treat this committee and its work as window dressing, then they will have violated the public’s trust. And that’s something voters should remember the next time the district is begging for money.