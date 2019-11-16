Unless I missed one somewhere along the way, I completed my tour of Pueblo’s museums last week. My last stop on the circuit was the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center's Buell Children’s Museum, frequently named “best museum in Pueblo” in our newspaper’s annual Best of Pueblo competition.

Buell advertises exhibits for people “ages 1 to 101,” but I thought it might be helpful to visit with a younger person to get a better perspective on what I saw there.

I was planning to take my 12-year-old granddaughter, who’s been living with us for the last three months, but then I decided she might have been a little too old for the museum’s primary demographic group. Maybe she is, but I wasn’t.

I have to preface this by saying I’m one of those cranks who usually gets upset at people who immediately replace their Halloween decorations with Christmas decorations, effectively giving Thanksgiving the short shrift.

When I showed up at the museum last week, it was in full-on Christmas mode. There were Christmas decorations in seemingly every nook and cranny of the 12,000-square-foot space. And, despite my previously mentioned bias, it kind of worked for me.

A huge Christmas tree inhabited by tons of teddy bears anchored the center of the main exhibit area. It was surrounded by all kinds of play stations where kids could engage in holiday fun.

There were computer cubicles with holiday-themed games. Arts and crafts tables where kids could build their own creations. (Including one for making paper dreidels and menorahs in observance of Hanukkah.) There was a changing area where children could dress up in costumes from “The Nutcracker” ballet.

There was a coding wheel where people could find out their elf names, using the the third letter of their first names, the first letter of their last names and the days of the month in which they were born. (In case anyone is interested, my elf name is “Jolly Sprinkle Figgypudding,” which is something I’m sure I’ll regret sharing.)

A couple of areas didn’t seem to have an obvious Christmas theme, including the play station with large, spongy blocks and the art installation that was a metal wire contraption that moved balls around from almost floor to ceiling level. But those seemed to be the exceptions rather than the rule this time of year.

I went down a hallway where a recording of Santa’s voice pleaded with visitors to help him find Rudolph. Traveling through that part of the exhibit, Santa provided additional messages when people either stepped on certain floor tiles or passed through or under some lighted areas. Televisions in an anteroom played holiday classics like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” If Rudolph was lurking somewhere in there besides on the TV screen, I never found him.

The upper level of the museum had more arts and crafts stations, including one where children could compose and mail letters to Santa. There was a faux living room, complete with a chimney, and an area where kids could put their own decorations on a Christmas tree.

If I had visited the museum at some other time of year, it would have been interesting to see how different it might look. But the museum operators seem to know their audience. Even on a weekday afternoon, the place was filled with lots of laughter and excited chatter. And not just from the parents.

It’s really hard for me to rank Pueblo’s museums because they’re all so different and they cater to so many diverse interests. And I’m not just saying that to be diplomatic. If I were entertaining visitors from out of town, I would want to have a conversation with them about their likes and dislikes before making any recommendations about which museums they should check out first.

I’m not sure what I saw last week cured me of my preference to give each holiday its own season. Skipping over Thanksgiving still seems to me to be, well, a little ungrateful. That doesn’t mean I don’t love Christmas or appreciate the passion of people who, if given the choice, would celebrate it all year long.

All in all, I liked what I saw at Buell. I couldn’t help but feel a little surge of Christmas spirit, in spite of my Grinch-like nature. I do worry about Santa’s search for Rudolph, though. But I take comfort in the knowledge that he’s still got more than a month to find him.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain’s opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it’s like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.