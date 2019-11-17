Public power to improve

local economy

Taking Pueblo to a nonprofit public power electric utility makes business sense. This was confirmed by the recent EES Phase 2 study completed for the city of Pueblo.

The cost of wholesale electric power is dropping because renewables technologies are becoming cheaper than fossil fueled power generation. This trend will continue to accelerate. Black Hills Energy has priced themselves into being noncompetitive. Today, we could buy electricity with a mix of 70% renewables at $45/MWh where BHE is at $64/MWh. A mix at 70% renewables would make Pueblo a gem in the industry and nation.

For BHE to reduce their rates to match their competition requires a reduction in their operating costs, possibly even their workforce. Public power would do just the opposite, create more good paying Pueblo jobs. Most Pueblo electric utility employees would move to the new utility. Other local new electric utility jobs would be added.

The EES study projects that public power would reduce our rates by a minimum of 10%, likely much more. Hundreds of millions of dollars would be saved. Public power would give customers more choices and improve our local economy. Our environment and health would improve by taking us to clean renewable energy much faster.

BHE calls this move a government takeover. I call it good business. A blessing to our local economy. Businesses buy and sell other businesses all the time. Let’s not pass up this opportunity. This capitalism at its best. Let’s take our electric utility to public power.

Ken Danti, Pueblo

Seventh-day Adventist Church

supports Jewish community

We, at the Pueblo First Seventh-day Adventist Church, a part of the Rocky Mountain Conference in Colorado, Wyoming, and North New Mexico, are deeply disturbed by the hate and planed violence recently on our fellow brothers and sisters in Pueblo’s Jewish community.

As Christians and followers of Jesus, we stand with Him in condemning White supremacist groups that spread racism, violence and fear. We stand in solidarity with you and the city of Pueblo in condemning the attempt to take lives and cause a deep wound in the fabric of our city. We pray that divine protection and peace would abide in all of you, your homes and your synagogue and we pray for the day when all of God’s children, of all races, would treat each other with love and respect, rejecting bias and hate.

Anton Kapusi

Pastor

First Seventh-day

Adventist Church

Pueblo

Tipton votes no

for CORE Act

I am a newer resident to Colorado, attracted by the natural beauty and wildlife of the area. I also am a firm believer in holding our legislators accountable for their voting record.

On Oct. 31, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton voted no to the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Economy Act, a bill which aims to protect some 400,000 acres of public land from resource exploration. A bill that would protect our ability to hunt, hike, camp and ski.

I understand Tipton has deep tea party roots and heavily favors government deregulation. I also understand a “deregulation” political ideology favors the extraction industries, giving them more free rein to profit from gas and oil leases on public land. I also understand that Tipton receives finical support for re-election from that industry. (ex: SG Interests, a Texas-based energy company and its lobbying firm) Tipton’s focus on deregulation has blinded him to his responsibility of public protection.

The CORE Act represented a decade-long effort from ranchers, environmentalists and sportsmen to stop new energy development in prime wildlife habitat and headwaters for many river systems. Tipton does not represent my values of clean air, water and land.

Suzanne Motsinger, Dolores