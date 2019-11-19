In Greek and Roman mythology, the hydra is a monster with multiple heads. When one of those heads is destroyed, two more grow back in its place. Our community’s efforts to deal with the homeless issue sometimes feel like a battle with a hydra.

To be clear, this isn’t a battle in the most literal sense of the word with the people who are homeless. They are all human beings who deserve our help and compassion, not enemies to be defeated.

In some cases, they’re longtime Pueblo residents. In other cases, they’re people who have moved here from other places for various reasons. The common thread in their stories is that they don’t have the sort of stable housing that many of us take for granted.

In the last few days, The Pueblo Chieftain has published a couple of stories about local efforts to disband homeless camps. There are good reasons why this sort of work needs to continue.

For one, these camps quite often are found on private property and they are there without the property owners’ permission. For another, these camps frequently have unhealthy or unsafe conditions that make them hazards not only to the homeless people who live in them, but also others who might stumble across one of these camps by accident.

When the camps are located near residential areas, they can affect the quality of life of other residents. And when they’re located near businesses, they can discourage customers from spending their money in those places.

Shutting down the camps isn’t the complete answer to those types of problems, though. Like the mythical hydra, if one camp is disbanded, others will pop up in different spots so long as the homeless need places to go.

Community leaders are addressing that issue in different ways. There’s a temporary shelter open Downtown, while renovation work on a permanent shelter continues. The city has a program to provide bus tickets to homeless people who have family or friends in other communities who are willing to provide support networks. And there are a variety of social service programs available to help the homeless who wish to remain here to address the issues that have put them on the streets.

There’s a passage in the Bible in which Jesus is quoted as saying the poor always will be with us. That observation rings true with regard to the homeless in modern society.

The sad truth is that, to some degree or another, homelessness is an issue that Pueblo and most other communities are going to have to continue to address into the foreseeable future.

We want to keep our city a safe and attractive place for all who choose to live here. That will require special efforts to make sure the needs of the homeless are being met, whenever possible.

Stories in mythology usually end with the monsters being slain and the heroes emerging victorious. However, in real life, we’re not going to be able to slay this particular monster. But that doesn’t mean that we should quit trying.