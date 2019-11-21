Kudos to Dave Dudley

for dedicated service

Runyon Field is, we believe, the premier baseball/softball facility in the state. It did not get that way from mismanagement or lack of oversight. What Dave Dudley, former general manager, did for this facility, for the kids and for Pueblo should not be hastily dismissed nor degraded.

Under Dudley's 14-year leadership, two fields were added, youth baseball programs more than doubled from 45 to almost 100 teams, softball was added, with over 65 summer teams for girls of all ages, not to mention the number of kids the facility employed every summer. Coaches clinics were initiated, youth clinics were held and fall baseball programs were provided. Programs were administered for a reasonable fee, and high-performing players with a hope of advancing were given a respectable program where they could be seen by coaches at the next level. The Pueblo Collegians were able to play a schedule that their coaches expected in the summer. That culminated this past summer with the Collegians winning the national Stan Musial World Series at Runyon Field.

All of this was made possible by Dudley's passion, knowledge and commitment to Pueblo kids, and to the staff he was able to assemble who gave their all to Runyon. We owe a huge debt of gratitude for his tenure at Runyon Field. If you have visited Runyon over the years, you cannot help but see the premier facility we have, much of which happened under Dudley's watchful eye.

Jan Fullerton, Pueblo

Runyon Field board member

and 10 others

Vote no on Proposition 76

next November

Let’s be perfectly clear here in Colorado that ordinary citizens can vote but many choose not to; voter participation is low. In this country, about half do not vote and in Colorado it seems the pattern of voting is nearly the same. Voter suppression is partially to blame and the spreading of misinformation is rampant.

Now, along comes an idea: Why not let citizens of a city participate in local elections regardless of their status or citizenship. Apparently, this terrifies certain members of our community. I’m guessing this would affect less than a city’s population by maybe under 20%. In other words, who cares except a right wing agenda that’s determined to marginalize people who long to be participants of the towns they live in.

This same group tries to prevent non-citizens from having drivers licenses so they live in the shadows and then scream when an accident occurs and insurance is not available.

What thrill is there in denying certain privileges to humans. These basic needs in this country are not rights but should be extended to anyone. In other countries, these privileges are routinely extended to protect all citizens.

In next November’s election, Proposition 76 will ask to change our Constitution to suggest only U.S. citizens can vote in all elections which already applies to national elections.

Vote no on Proposition 76; it’s a waste of time.

Andy Holman, Pueblo