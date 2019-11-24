The Pueblo Downtown Association has come out with a calendar for next year, featuring photographs that highlight the city’s history. One of the photos included is of The Hanging Tree, a well-known landmark during the early years after white settlers moved into the area.

Yet, although much has been written about it, The Hanging Tree remains shrouded (or should we say, shaded?) in mystery.

Based on available photographic evidence, there’s little doubt that it was, in fact, a tree. And its location along South Union Avenue between C and D streets while it was alive doesn’t appear to be in dispute.

Just about everything else about the giant cottonwood, which was also known as “Old Monarch” or simply “Big Tree,” seems to be up for debate.

The tree got its most commonly used name because it was reportedly a site where frontier justice was administered during an era when not all accused lawbreakers got the benefit of due process. According to various historical accounts, 14 people were hanged from different branches of the tree at different times. At least one account put the number of people hanged at 16.

However, other accounts question whether anyone actually was hanged there at all. There seems to be no written documentation about who was hanged there, or when or why. Then again, if the hangings were carried out by vigilantes, they wouldn’t necessarily have gone out of their way to record what they had done.

Other legends associated with the tree are just as intriguing. With its location near the banks of the Arkansas River, the tree was thought to have been a popular camping spot for Native Americans and white settlers during the 1800s. Visitors to the rest stop on the range reportedly included famous frontiersmen such as “Buffalo Bill” Cody, Kit Carson and James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickock.

Susan Adamich, a local historian, said there might be a seedling of truth to some of those stories.

“Buffalo Bill, it’s probably a stretch that he was ever here,” she said. However, because of the tree’s location near the river, she said it’s likely that other figures like Carson and William Barclay “Bat” Masterson, whose presence in the Pueblo area are better documented, did camp nearby at some point or another.

“It kind of makes sense that anyone coming through here in the early 1800s would gather there,” Adamich said.

According to some historical accounts, the first white woman to settle in Colorado was buried under the tree. And 36 settlers reportedly were killed by Native Americans while camping there in 1850.

Perhaps the most colorful, although also conflicting, stories about the tree deal with its death.

Although its location once had been part of a cornfield owned by a man named Klass Wildeboor, the settlement of what was then known as South Pueblo grew up around it. The tree grew to a reported height of 88 feet, with a 29-foot circumference at its widest point. Although those exact dimensions also are subject to disagreement, the tree was thought to have posed an impediment to traffic as Union Avenue began to get more busy.

“Because the tree was so huge, it was loved by the people who lived here,” Adamich said. “But it was almost in the middle of Union Avenue.”

Public debate heated up and petitions were circulated in 1883, with 76 people signing one in favor of removing the tree and 366 people signing another arguing that it should be saved.

Again, accounts differ on how the tree’s fate ultimately was decided. Some say South Pueblo’s city council ordered its removal. Others say a group of townspeople took matters into their own hands and chopped down the tree without authorization. If the latter account is true, it would be an ironic ending for a tree that was so closely associated with the work of vigilantes.

“It was becoming a nuisance,” Adamich said. “It probably would have had to eventually come down, but those guys just got a little impatient.”

Kathie White’s book, “Landmarks and Legacies,” describes the tree’s removal as being accomplished using a number of saws, axes, pulleys and ropes on June 25, 1883. Pieces of the tree reportedly were distributed as souvenirs. Various accounts put the tree’s age at the time of its dismantling at 388 years. Its demise was chronicled in “obituaries” published in local newspapers of that era.

One theory holds that the local postmaster was the political force behind the tree’s removal because its branches blocked his view of Pikes Peak and surrounding mountains.

A poem from an anonymous writer seemed to support that theory:

“The reason for felling the tree/At last has been found, it is said/The street is too narrow by half/To hold the Postmaster’s big head.”

Regardless of who was behind the tree’s removal, records indicate none of the South Pueblo City Council members serving at the time it happened were re-elected to new terms.

Today, not much remains to remind modern day Puebloans of The Hanging Tree’s history, other than a cafe sharing its name close to where it stood and an enormous cross section of the trunk that’s on display at El Pueblo History Museum.

And, of course, its legend, which has grown as tall as the tree itself once was.

