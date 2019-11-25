Abortions should be paid for

by the person involved

I like reading what people say in the Tell It To The Chieftain.

I respect that we have our own opinions. Lately, one man writes that he thinks abortions were as high years ago as they are now. I don't agree. In my opinion abortions should only be used in times of rape, incest or to save the mother but it's being used for birth control. He also thinks business's should be made to pay for insurance so their employee's can get birth control and the day after pill for free or taxpayers should be made to pay for abortions or birth control.

I feel that if you want to have sex then you should pay for it. Young people are getting where they think everything should be free. Nothing is free, someone has to pay for it. Many people can't have children and would love to have a baby.

Sylvia Ward, Pueblo

Religion should be kept

out of government

Our Founding Fathers attempted to guarantee us religious freedom in the First Amendment to the Constitution, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion …"

Since that time, one religious segment persistently has strove to circumvent their intent. "In God We Trust" was embossed on the two-cent coin in 1864. In 1954, "under God" was added to the pledge of allegiance by an act of Congress (strange, recall the First Amendment?).

Two years later, our national motto, "E pluribus unum," was replaced by "In God We Trust."

Our great nation is populated by citizens of many faiths who do not worship God. Since no deity has proven their existence by coming down to address Congress, we really do not know which one is omnipotent. To play it safe, every 10 years, we could change the name God in the items mentioned above to Allah or Yahweh, Buddha, Vishnu, Ahura Mazda, Genesh, etc., etc.

Or we could just get religion out of government as the Founding Fathers had intended.

John Bradford, Wetmore