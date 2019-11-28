When “The Nutcracker” debuted in 1892, it didn’t exactly set the world on fire. The two-act ballet was criticized for everything from the girth of some of its performers to the story line to the musical score by the renowned composer Tchaikovsky.

Were those early critics still alive today, they would have some explaining to do.

“The Nutcracker” has become one of, if not the, most popular ballets of all time. Parts of the fantasy tale have been repackaged in movies, television shows and even video games. (For example, one of the car horns in the video game, “Grand Theft Auto V,” plays “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” one of the ballet’s most popular songs.) Some ballet companies make most of the money needed to support their year-round operations by performing “The Nutcracker” during the Christmas season.

And for the 20th straight year, “The Nutcracker” is coming back to the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

Nan Wainwright, the center’s artistic director and director of its school of dance, said the timeless classic will be performed in the Jackson Conference Center building during the first weekend of December.

There will be evening performances Dec. 5-8, each beginning at 7:30 p.m. There also will be matinees Dec. 7-8, beginning at 2 p.m.

Tickets for each of those performances will be $15 per person, or $12 for those with memberships to the arts center.

So, given that “The Nutcracker” has been around for more than a century, there shouldn’t be any surprises about what to expect, right? Well ...

“We’re constantly refining and revising our scenes,” Wainwright said.

There will be some special features, such as an appearance by Santa Claus before the opening night performance on Dec. 5. And there will be a special tribute at the Dec. 7 evening show to performers who have played the Mother Ginger character in years past.

But the basic story?

“There is a new plot twist that we don’t want to reveal,” Wainwright said. “It does relate back to our 20 years of doing this.”

Not to worry too much about those extra wrinkles, though. Wainwright said one of the reasons “The Nutcracker” has become such an enduring holiday tradition is the universal nature of its appeal.

“It brings people together across all kinds of barriers,” she said. “We don’t all believe the same things. We don’t all do the same things. But this is a common denominator that brings us all together.”

bfontenay@chieftain.com