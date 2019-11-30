Living outside of Colorado’s Front Range, it’s always challenging to receive services like decent roads, water and health care — services considered a given across the more populated areas of our state. Likewise, city and county boards on the eastern plains for years have struggled to create an environment for businesses to move to our area and become successful.

More than two decades ago, the famous words “we are from the government and we are here to help” rang true for two communities in this southeastern corner of our state. It was then that Crowley and Bent counties answered the call from the state Legislature to provide needed prison beds for the Department of Corrections.

Our two counties saw the opportunity to provide an important public service and bring jobs and revenue that would help us go from simply surviving to a position of growth. We invested heavily in infrastructure to support the needs of the prisons and they have had a very positive impact on our communities, providing much needed jobs, commerce for businesses and the tax revenue required to provide critical services.

Because they’re private, these prisons also have saved the state millions of dollars that were then available for other priorities like education and health care.

Members of the Legislature now are pushing to eliminate the use of private prisons in our state for two reasons. Neither is backed by facts.

Their first argument is that the recidivism rates are higher for private prisons. We’re not aware of any evidence that this is true in Colorado. Also, it’s not as easy to calculate as you might think. For example, most Colorado private prisons are taking care of medium security-inmates. Before an inmate gets to the private prison, he or she might have been in two to four state facilities prior to finishing a sentence in a private prison.

What we do know is that private facilities in our communities are committed to helping inmates prepare to return home. For example, in 2016, the private Crowley County Correctional Facility helped more inmates earn their GEDs than any other prison in the state — public or private.

The second argument is that the owners of these prisons make a profit. This rings hollow when you consider that there are vastly more employees at state prisons, whose powerful unions have a vested interest in protecting their jobs and high salaries, along with all the other industries that reap financial gains from working with public facilities. The private prison contractors run efficient organizations that allow them to keep small profits from their per diem rates, which tend to be half the cost of state-run facilities.

The negative impact of closing the private facilities in Crowley and Bent counties would be drastic. In Crowley County, the private facility pays 54 percent of all property tax. In Bent County, it’s 25 percent. The loss of 500 jobs in both counties would be the equivalent of the Denver area losing 28,000 jobs, relative to its population. We’re sure the Denver area would not stand for such a hit to its economy and we cannot stand for it in Southeastern Colorado, especially with a public service that’s been in place for two decades and continues to be needed.

Closing these facilities would have a ripple effect on the employment picture in Crowley, Bent, Otero, Prowers and Pueblo counties — negatively impacting businesses as well as our school districts.

In this forgotten corner of Colorado, we want to remind the representatives in the Capitol that there are 40,000 square miles east of the Front Range that add tremendous value to our state. We ask that you consider our concerns and the damage that will be done by your actions, particularly when those actions have political rather than practical value.

T. E. (Tobe) Allumbaugh, Blaine Arbuthnot and Roy Elliott are Crowley County commissioners.