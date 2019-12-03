For decades, a gun and badge have been considered standard equipment for a police officer. While that remains true today, people who work in law enforcement rely on a variety of other tools to keep us safe.

In the digital age, this includes social media. And the Pueblo Police Department has been putting that method of communication to good use in helping to catch criminals and prevent some crimes from being committed in the first place.

For example, the department conducted a “Puffer Week” social media campaign back in January, which was intended to raise public awareness about the danger of leaving cars idling while unattended during cold weather.

Should people already know that an unoccupied running vehicle makes an easy target for a car thief? Sure. But complacency can get the best of even a naturally cautious person. So it helps to have those kinds of reminders from time to time to jolt people back to the reality that just because something bad hasn’t happened yet doesn’t mean that it won’t.

The department plans to continue to use Facebook and Twitter posts to conduct different public safety campaigns on an ongoing basis.

“Sometimes the things that we put out there are kind of common sense and sometimes they’re not,” said Franklyn Ortega, a spokesman for the police department. “We have to do something. It’s better than not doing anything. Even the few people that would look at a post that we make, that’s 1 percent that we didn’t reach before. We look at it as a good thing for us.”

The department also uses social media to enlist the public’s help in finding criminals. The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force publishes information about suspects online as well as through traditional “old media” channels.

The task force has about a 93 percent success rate. Of all the suspects targeted through the program last year, only two remain at large. While tips prompted by social media posts may not be the whole reason why the task force’s arrest rate has been so high, it certainly makes sense to use whatever channels are available to bring lawbreakers to justice.

While some of the department’s text or video posts may strike people as amusing, Ortega said that’s not their primary purpose.

“We always add some kind of safety aspect to them because we’re not an entertainment company; we’re a public safety company,” he said. “We always kind of try to do both, but at the same time, we want people to see us in a different light because, generally speaking, when you interact with the police, it’s a bad situation.”

That’s true. In addition to their other benefits, the social media posts can improve the perception people have of police officers.

Ortega said the department is open to using other social media channels besides Facebook and Twitter, which seems like a good strategy if other outlets develop sufficient followings.

Law enforcement isn’t an easy job and it probably never will be. However, it’s encouraging to see our police adapting and taking advantage of available technology to assist them in their efforts.