In baseball, one of the most effective ways to confuse an opposing team is to bring a new pitcher into the game. If the replacement pitcher throws the ball faster, slower or just with a different style of delivery, that’s a competitive advantage that may make the difference between winning and losing.

Well, the Runyon Field Sports Complex needs a new pitcher.

For years, the multi-field athletic center on the southeastern edge of downtown has operated in pretty much the same way. And, to a large extent, that way has been successful.

Runyon has hosted many regional baseball tournaments that bring young players — as well as their coaches, parents, friends and supporters — to our community. There’s an obvious economic benefit to that. And for Puebloans who just want to spend an enjoyable two or three hours in the sun, the games at Runyon can be an attractive entertainment option.

But times can and do change. Runyon needs to make adjustments in order to remain competitive in the universe of communities that host youth sports events. And it’s a big universe.

Salvador Acuna, who serves on Runyon’s board of directors, recently said youth baseball is a $12 billion industry. There are a lot of towns in other parts of Colorado and elsewhere around the country that would like to grab a chunk of that industry.

One of Runyon’s strongest selling points is history and nostalgia. It is, after all, a place where the legendary Babe Ruth played during a barnstorming tour in 1938.

But history and nostalgia will only take a place so far. If you’ve been to Runyon lately, you know that some of the facilities there need to be updated.

During a presentation to the Pueblo County Commission earlier this month, representatives from Runyon’s board and its interim general manager gave a presentation on a master plan that is scheduled to be finalized within the next year.

Some of the ideas include adding more fields, including some that might be specifically designed for soccer or other sports, and upgrading concession stands, restrooms and other areas within the complex.

All of which makes sense. It’s one thing for Runyon to have “retro” styling that reminds people of baseball’s glory days, when scoreboards were updated by hand and peanuts and Cracker Jack were the preferred ballpark snacks. But fans in modern times expect a few more creature comforts in exchange for their hard-earned ticket money. And players deserve to showcase their skills on fields that are in top condition by today’s standards.

Runyon is looking for a full-time general manager to replace Dave Dudley, who resigned in October. The complex would benefit from having someone in that job with extensive experience operating youth sports facilities, even if that means looking outside Pueblo baseball’s immediate family for a replacement.

That person needs to have a great vision for how best to blend the old with the new to make Runyon a competitive player for the youth sports market in the 2020s and the decades that follow.

That sports complex is one of our community’s greatest assets. To make sure it stays that way, we need to put the best pitcher we can find on the mound.