Over the last several years, The Pueblo Chieftain has allowed us to write columns about people who have made big contributions to our community, but received little recognition for their efforts.

This year, it is appropriate to honor two special individuals who have left their fingerprints on Pueblo in a way that very few have. Born just one month apart, this dynamic duo both retired this year after decades of outstanding service to Pueblo. Without their vision and talent, the Pueblo we know and love would look drastically different. Literally.

We wish to honor Gary Trujillo and Jim Munch, who are two of the most impactful architects and planners in the history of the city of Pueblo. Highly accomplished in their own rights, Jim and Gary met 41 years ago when they worked together on the Preservation Advisory Committee for the City of Pueblo. The two spent four decades as friends, colleagues and advisors to one another on major city and state developments, as well as serving as the first board members of Colorado Preservation, Inc., a statewide organization.

Jim started his career in Pueblo in 1978 as the environmental planner for the Pueblo Regional Planning Commission. He went on to become the director of planning and development for the city, then assistant city manager for planning and community development. During this time, Jim facilitated the preparation of the Central Pueblo (Strategic Development) Framework Plan that identified nine strategic downtown Pueblo projects, which resulted in more than $100 million in public and private investment in the area.

These projects included the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, The Pueblo Convention Center, El Pueblo Museum, Sister City Plaza, the Heritage Museum, the Joseph Edwards Senior Center, Union Plaza, the Runyon Commuter trail link and the Headwaters Fountain and Plaza. In addition, Jim served as the planning director in the development of the master plan for the Pueblo Memorial Airport Industrial Park and assisted in the locating of more than 20 companies.

Union, Santa Fe and Victoria avenue streetscapes all were planned under Jim’s vision, as well as Walkingstick Golf Course, ThunderVillage Urban Renewal Plan and many others. Jim was also the director of HARP for seven years. Jim has received numerous awards, including the National League of Cities Award for Urban Enrichment, the 2000 Partners for Livable Communities Award and the Economic Development Administration Excellence in Economic Development Award, to name just a few.

Gary’s resume is equally impressive. A native Puebloan, Gary started his career at Hurtig Gardner and Froelich, where he focused on the construction of multi-family housing projects and historic preservation. Some of these projects include Minnequa Park, Montezuma, Mesa Tower apartments and the Vail Hotel. Gary worked on the restoration of the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Union Avenue and also oversaw more than 19 different school projects delivered on time and on budget.

He then went on to work as the director of planning and development for the Pueblo Housing Authority, where he helped design numerous affordable housing projects throughout the community. Most recently, he worked on the master planning of 82 acres on Oakshire Lane and the redevelopment of the Sangre de Cristo Apartments. Also included in his work was historic preservation projects like the old Central School, the Rood Candy Apartments and Santa Fe Crossing, to name just a few.

Notably, Gary served on the Urban Renewal Authority for 30 years, where he touched countless projects and plans and was instrumental in helping to make the Pueblo Convention Center a reality. He also worked with Jim on the Pueblo Strategic Framework Plan, which includes the landmarks previously mentioned. Gary’s work on the Vail Hotel won the National Housing Urban Development Award, where the assistant secretary of the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development called the project “the best public housing project in the country”. He has received the Eagle Award, the Colorado NAHRO and national NAHRO Award, as well as the Stephen Hart Award by the Colorado Historical Society.

These are just highlights. We could go on and on about these two visionary planners who have made an indelible mark on Pueblo. Unfortunately, we are limited to only 750 words in this column, which is an impossible task when describing these two individual’s accomplishments, awards and community involvement. Look around pretty much anywhere in Pueblo and you will likely see the fruits of their vision and planning.

Thank you, Gary and Jim. Your impact will live on for years to come.

Andrea Aragon is the executive director of the Robert Hoag Rawlings Foundation. Ray Aguilera is a Pueblo city councilman.