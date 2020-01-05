Have you ever noticed that some topics of conversation and concern just seem to go away? Nothing is really done about the concerns, nothing is corrected, nothing fills the reported need. People just stop talking about the problems and move on to something else. The public assumes the problem has been solved because it’s no longer in the headlines or on the five o’clock news.

But those issues don’t just go away and usually the problems haven’t been solved. On the national front, we never hear anything any more about the thousands of people in Puerto Rico (a territory of the United States) who are still without homes, clean water or electricity. Or what about the thousands of homes destroyed by the volcano eruptions in Hawaii (one of the United States)? Or the horrific forest fires in California. Just a small blurb now and then on the television news, but no real show of shock or concern.

Which leads me to wonder: What do we really care about? You might answer that we have enough problems locally, so we can’t bother worrying about these distant catastrophes, that we’re concentrating on issues closer to home. But that’s not really true, either.

When the independent audit of Pueblo County government was made public in December, it revealed some shocking instances of malfeasance, corruption, mishandling and co-mingling of funds, and plain old poor performance. Highly placed government officials were misusing funds that had been approved by taxpayers for very specific purposes, and then covering up the misuse by transferring monies from other funds.

Management level employees were writing checks for thousands and thousands of dollars to family members for nonexistent contracts. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were being mishandled by a nonprofit commission of county government.

If the public wants to concentrate on issues close to home, then I remind you that the county audit was about as close to home as you can get. That was your money; it all came directly from your pockets in the form of taxes paid. That money being misused, mishandled and misspent was money that could have been better used by you if it had stayed in your pockets instead of having it entrusted to the county government.

Where is the outrage? Where is the demand for explanations? The county’s only announced remedy is that they’ve hired a county manager and an internal auditor to make sure this never happens again. Great, but what about the infractions that already occurred? Has every penny been repaid to the county coffers? Has anyone involved been prosecuted?

Every book ever published on raising children tells us that one of the most important lessons you can, and should, teach your children is that there are always consequences to their actions. But as your children grow up and look around, they realize that consequences only apply to some people, not all people.

There are individuals who have the money, power and reputation to avoid consequences, and people in positions of authority who don’t have the courage to impose consequences on those aforesaid powerful, popular people.

And a lot of those people are, sadly, residents of Pueblo County.

Since retiring from careers as an insurance executive and a senior management executive of a large multi-use entertainment venue, Emily Price keeps busy as an activist and community advocate for social and political causes.