The late U.S. Sen Everett Dirksen of Illinois once was quoted as saying: “You take $1 billion here and $1 billion there, and pretty soon you’re talking about real money.”

The same principle applies at the local government level, albeit on a smaller scale. The Pueblo Chieftain reported last October that the city had received a $1 million grant (actually, about $1.238 million) to make trail improvements along the Arkansas River and Fountain Creek.

Just a few weeks later, the city got another $1 million grant to further extend its network of recreational trails used by hikers, joggers and bicyclists. And, as Dirksen suggested, the money is starting to add up.

Beritt Odom, Pueblo’s senior planner, said the more recent grant came from the state Department of Local Affairs. The money will be used for a new pedestrian bridge across the river at Main Street as well as an extension that will connect the city’s West Side neighborhood to the river trail system.

“We’re very excited to receive the money and we’re very excited to start the first phase” of the project, Odom said.

The total cost of the planned upgrades isn’t yet known. The city put out a request for proposals for construction of a similar pedestrian bridge at Fourth Street that’s supposed to be funded with the proceeds of the earlier grant.

Once the city has settled on a cost for the Fourth Street pedestrian bridge, it’ll be easier to estimate the expense of the bridge at Main Street. However, the Fourth Street bridge is expected to cost about $1 million. The Main Street bridge should be less than that because its span isn’t as long.

The improvements are part of the city’s trails master plan, which calls for lengthy paths along both banks of the river.

Odom said the twin bridges at Main and Fourth will create a walkable loop so trail users don’t have to backtrack while they’re out getting their exercise.

The trail improvements have caught the attention of people who live in the neighborhoods along the route, some of whom provided input in developing the city’s master plan.

Kate Booth, a member of the Pueblo Paddlers and Surfers group, was hoping there would be enough money available from the latest round of grant funding to improve access to Pueblo Whitewater Park.

“We support the trail extension to the West Side neighborhood and the Fourth Street bridge,” Booth said. “We had specified the bridge would be pedestrian and also bike friendly. We also understood that part of this grant would be to improve access to the river and the whitewater park, which also provides access for walkers, hikers, bicyclists and families on outings.”

Odom said whitewater park improvements are in the works, although they aren’t part of the most recent rounds of grant funding.

“None of the secured grant money will go directly towards access to the whitewater park at this time,” Odom said. “The city is working with the Pueblo Conservancy District to identify grant opportunities to provide access to the whitewater park and improvements within the whitewater park. The master plan identifies these improvements as future phases of the park. The future phases will include a waveshaper, improvements to the drop structures and a family wading and water play area.”

