The start of a new legislative session often is a time when optimism runs high as our elected representatives in state government talk about all the ways they plan to make our lives better. Then there’s that pesky school funding issue.

Just a few days before the Colorado Legislature went into session last week, The Colorado Sun reported that a special committee formed to create a more equitable formula for distributing state money to public schools apparently had reached an impasse.

The Legislative Interim Committee on School Finance, a bipartisan panel that only meets when the Legislature is out of session, hasn’t been able to come up with a better process in its three years of work. This news didn’t exactly fill some legislators with confidence about getting anything significant done this year on what should be one of state’s highest priorities.

We don’t want to oversimplify the obstacles legislators face. The formula is complicated.

Yet one of the fundamental disagreements seems to be between economically challenged districts (like Pueblo’s) that argue they should get larger shares of the state funding because educating students from less-privileged backgrounds requires more resources, and wealthier districts that think they should get greater shares because the costs of living in their communities are higher.

Of course, the state isn’t the only source of funding for Colorado’s public school districts. Local property taxes also help cover education expenses.

But inequities exist there, too. People living in richer communities generally can afford to pay more property taxes. And because property values in those communities tend to be higher, a lower tax rate can generate as much or more money than it would in a less-wealthy community.

Rep. Daneya Esgar, a Pueblo Democrat who chairs the Joint Budget Committee, told this editorial board that she hopes some progress can be made this year toward equalizing the disparities on the property tax portion of the equation.

House Majority Leader Alec Garnett, a Denver Democrat, wasn’t willing to concede that the state funding issue is headed for the back burner for another year, either. In a teleconference last week, Garnett told this editorial board that $100 million to $300 million more in state funding is needed for lawmakers to live up to the obligations created through the Public School Finance Act of 1994.

“I do think there will be more robust discussion than we’ve ever had before on school finance,” he said.

We hope he’s right and those are predicting another do-nothing session on education reform are wrong. We don’t have specific suggestions on what legislators need to do to address this situation, but we do feel education should rank up there with other high-profile legislative priorities like health care, transportation and climate change.

In a separate call with us, Gov. Jared Polis acknowledged an obvious truth: Ignoring this issue won’t make it go away.

“Whether it’s this session or next session, the problem doesn’t solve itself,” Polis said.

We agree. So why put off until later a task legislators can and should tackle now?