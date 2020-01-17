My wife of more than 50 years recently bought me several dog-training books. Seems like we have always had a dog or two as pets, but this is the first time she gifted me with books about dog training.

What motivated her purchase is that we acquired a puppy. Our new dog is a Blue Healer-Louisiana Catahoula Leopard dog mix. The first time I ever heard about these breeds was when the owners identified the puppy’s parentage. Just what two old people need: A mixed-breed puppy where half the mix was featured in an old Mad Max Road Warrior movie and the other half is a leopard dog.

You might think that a person who once bought an old Fiat would know better. Think again! Calico Krinsky (a/k/a Callie) was born on Aug. 4 and joined our family in early October. Lessons learned since her arrival and a word of warning are motivating me to write the following.

It is important to note that our previous dogs were either foundlings or donated dogs that were at least partially trained when we acquired them. Not Callie. She came to us untrained and a real troublemaker.

What kind of dog did we get? I discovered that the Blue Healer is a type of Australian cattle dog that is derived from a mix between the Australian Dingo and Blue Merle Collies. Resultant dogs were then crossed with black and tan Dalmatians to produce the Red and Blue Healers. Normally healers are mid-size dogs weighing about 45 pounds and are smart, loyal, protective and loaded with energy.

Callie was the runt of the litter and probably will remain a smaller 35-pound dog. She has one ear that is always on alert while her other ear is lazy. Callie looks like the Blue Healer with some leopard markings.

She is a shoe thief and chews everything. As my son said: “That’s a couch eater!” If you cannot live in chaos, the healer may not be the puppy for you.

Neither the healer nor the Catahoula are listed by dog-trainers as a good match for novice handlers.

They are well suited for living in open (ranch-type) areas and need a dominant handler. Reviewers of both breeds agree that these dogs require an inordinate amount of exercise. Since I am a longtime dog walker, I walk with Callie every day. I prefer walking her off leash and my routes include mostly open areas without the threat of her chasing moving vehicles.

Callie is turning out to be a great companion on open trails or in the brush. She often checks on me when we are walking to make sure I don’t get lost. I now carry a bag of dog treats whenever I go anywhere with her.

A clerk at one of our local pet stores asked me: “Why a puppy?” I simply replied that it is our latest adventure, seeing whether we can get through the day with a dog that chews everything, including our hands and ankles with her super sharp puppy teeth. We are careful pulling our hands away as she playfully bites at us.

The Blue Healer is a popular dog for cross breeding and we have discovered lists of preferred healer mixes, but the Catahoula is not mentioned in any of those lists.

Lifestyles and personalities have a lot to do with dog preferences. For older people, small, easy-to-manage dogs are preferred. It’s hard to imagine traveling around with Callie, who bounds into your lap like a 30-pound bowling ball.

Dogs have always been an important part of our lives, but I can understand why others have never become dog lovers. If I’m not mistaken, President Donald Trump does not own a dog.

The good news is that Callie will not stay a puppy forever. Her baby teeth will be replaced and her need to chew will decrease. I will continue reading the books my wife bought me, attempting to improve my training methods. I’m currently adjusting to my long walks with her and to our visits to dog parks.

My adventure with Callie continues, and at the end of the day when she is sleeping, I feel good about making it through another day with her and wonder what tomorrow will be like for us.

Richard and Suzanne Krinsky are both emeritus professors of Colorado State University-Pueblo. Both are psychologists and live in Pueblo West. They are thinking about training Callie as an agility dog.