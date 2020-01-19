Throughout my first session in the Colorado Legislature, I worked diligently to fight back against the deadly opioid crisis that is impacting communities and families all over our state. While we made important progress last year, the battle against this epidemic is not nearly over. As I begin my work at the State Capitol in this new legislative session, I’m determined to take on the work that’s left to be done.

Last year, I worked with Senate President Leroy Garcia to expand the medication assisted treatment program that includes substance use disorder prevention, treatment and recovery support for 10 rural Southern Colorado counties, including the entire San Luis Valley.

Additionally, I sponsored sweeping legislation which prohibits doctors from accepting drug company kickbacks for prescribing certain medications, puts warning labels on prescription drugs and creates a pilot program that gives resources to families affected by substance use disorders.

In a guest column last September, I detailed my work on the Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Study Committee throughout the summer and fall to explore and understand the best ways to tackle this crisis. In late October, this committee approved five bipartisan bills to combat the opioid epidemic.

I’m proud to say that during the 2020 session, I will be sponsoring two of those five bills and will work to advance these important proposals. Each bill addresses a specific area of focus within the opioid epidemic and I’m hopeful that they’ll go a long way in turning the tide against this deadly crisis in communities across rural Colorado.

The five main areas covered by these bills are prevention, treatment, harm reduction, recovery and treatment in the criminal justice system. With this approach, we’re hoping that we’ll be able to support all Coloradans affected by substance use disorder — whether they’re at risk of misusing opioids or trying to overcome or cope with a substance use disorder.

While I have worked closely with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to craft all of these bills, the two that I am leading on are focused on treatment.

In treatment, we need to expand access to services so we can get more and better help to as many people affected by substance use disorder as possible. Specifically, my bill would require health insurance companies to cover substance use disorder treatments. It would expand access to treatment in rural communities across Southern Colorado and would take bold, important steps to tackle the health care provider shortage in communities like ours.

In our bill focused on supporting those in recovery from substance use disorder, we sought out to keep individuals out of the horrible cycle of relapse by ensuring a successful recovery and healthy reintegration into our communities. This is exactly why our bill puts a strong focus on housing and employment. Finding a safe, stable, and affordable place to live and work is critical to keeping people in recovery.

Since I started my first term last year, I’ve made this issue one of my top priorities as a lawmaker. Through my work in committees and on the House of Representatives floor, I’ve heard from individuals and families impacted by the opioid epidemic. As long as substance use disorder and the opioid epidemic plague my constituents and individuals anywhere in our state, I’ll stay focused and keep working to fight back.

Bri Buentello serves in the Colorado House of Representatives. Her district includes parts of Pueblo, Fremont and Otero counties.