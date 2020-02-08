ActivArmor doesn’t have a business profile that screams for attention.

The five-year-old medical device company’s headquarters in the Pope Block building at the intersection of Fourth and Main streets downtown doesn’t have any visible signage out front. In fact, if you’ve never been there before, it takes a couple of minutes to find the entrance into the building from an adjacent service alley.

The company only has six salaried employees. Its manufacturing work is handled by a contractor in Canon City. Most of ActivArmor’s clients are located in communities around the country, rather than here in Pueblo.

Still, this is a company that’s starting to get noticed. Last week, a crew was in town to film ActivArmor and its products for an upcoming episode of “Small Town, Big Deal,” a nationally syndicated television show. That comes on the heels of the company winning a $100,000 grant last fall from the Nationwide insurance company and BlueVine, a capital investment firm.

Diana Hall, the company’s founder, said other venture capitalists are beginning to show interest in the company as well. ActivArmor uses 3D printing technology to produce lightweight but sturdy casts that can be worn in all kinds of conditions, making them easier to use than traditional plaster casts that aren’t supposed to get wet.

One of her goals is to break even in earnings this year, a key step for any new business in an emerging industry.

Hall hopes to be a pioneer, helping to attract other companies in the biomedical field to Pueblo and opening up the local economy to new forms of investment.

“It’s good for us to start bringing those (grant) funds here,” she said.

Hall said she grew up in Pueblo in relative poverty. Although her family didn’t have a lot of money, she got a lot of support from family members, school guidance counselors and others who encouraged her to dream big.

Setting up a company like ActivArmor might have been easier up north in Denver or Boulder. Those communities have business incubator programs and more abundant sources of grant funding.

“They have more of a support structure in place,” she said.

But they also have higher costs of living, which makes it tougher to pay talented employees competitive salaries. That’s one of Pueblo’s big advantages. Plus, she wanted to create new opportunities for tech-oriented young people to find work in the community.

“We have nothing to offer that age group,” she said.

ActivArmor made its first inroads in the highly specialized field of sports medicine. Hall thought the durability and lightweight wearability of 3D-generated casts would be popular with athletes. That proved to be correct.

The company’s products caught the eye of high-profile clients like the Jacksonville Jaguars football team and the prestigious Mayo Clinic.

Building positive word-of-mouth from top health care professionals in that area has cleared a path for ActivArmor to pitch its products to mainstream orthopedic health care providers, such as children’s hospitals. While the reputation boost provided by pro athletes has been nice, Hall said it’s always been her dream to help ordinary people, especially children, to heal from traumatic limb injuries.

Not that it’s all going to be sunshine and roses at this point. ActivArmor still has to work its way through the substantial bureaucracies of insurance companies and health care providers to demonstrate its products are both medically and economically viable.

“I really had to work on my marketing so patients would be able to make educated decisions,” Hall said.

Despite being one of the few businesses of its kind (if not the only one of its kind) in Pueblo, Hall wants to stay and grow her business here. There are some challenges, such as restrictions on how the city’s sales tax money for economic development can be used on equipment, like the expensive 3D printers, if it isn’t actually located in Pueblo. Also, none of ActivArmor’s investors live in Pueblo.

Yet those are issues Hall is willing to work around. And she seems pretty optimistic about what the future holds.

As the name of the television show suggests, maybe Pueblo is still a small town in some ways. But ActivArmor can be a big deal.

And if I had money to invest as venture capital, I certainly would have to give the company a close look.

Blake Fontenay is The Pueblo Chieftain’s opinion page editor. To suggest future column topics for The Business Case, contact him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.