All my life, local politics have been near and dear to my heart. As a child, I accompanied my parents to knock on doors, wave signs and lobby friends on Anthony Nuñez’s campaign for county commissioner. Together, we as a city elected someone who, for the first time in a long time, has represented the people of Pueblo. We changed the makeup of the county commission so that it began to reflect the community it serves.

Three years ago, I was fortunate to work on another campaign for county commissioner. I came to know Garrison Ortiz as a hard worker, with a sharp mind and a devotion to bettering our community. Pueblo agreed with what I saw in Garrison. He earned top billing on the primary ballot that year over an incumbent Democrat and won the election for county commissioner by a decisive margin.

Since that election season, my decision to support Garrison has been vindicated many times over. As a fiscally conscientious commissioner, he has dutifully vetted the financial effects of proposed county initiatives. He maintains the support of Democrats and Republicans alike, not because he panders, but because he listens intently to all his constituents regardless of their party affiliation.

Garrison is an injection of new blood into Pueblo’s politics, which have long been marked by stagnancy. His tenure is defined not just by innovation, but by rigorous dedication to the fiscal needs of Pueblo County.

For these reasons, I was disheartened to hear that Mr. Abel Tapia would be running against Garrison in the upcoming Democratic primary. I have known Mr. Tapia most of my life. We have attended the same church, support some of the same causes and share a mutual respect. But Mr. Tapia’s attempt to thwart the progress of Pueblo County by running in this primary is one I cannot condone.

Mr. Tapia has not provided the community with a single reasonable articulated motive for pursuing this office. His charge, that the county commission disrespects the will of the voters by introducing revised proposals for a new jail, is itself dismissive of voters’ autonomy. Mr. Tapia neglects to mention that he, along with political opponents of Garrison, have made concerted efforts to undermine the jail initiative — to the point of disseminating half-truths in their campaign against the most recent version.

So, too, is Mr. Tapia’s complaint regarding Runyon Field disingenuous. If county money is mismanaged to any degree, it is the duty of the Pueblo County Commission to deal with this swiftly and dispassionately. If Mr. Tapia would rather ignore fiscal irresponsibility than make the hard decisions, he has told us precisely what kind of county commissioner he would be.

One wonders, after properly disposing with Mr. Tapia’s stated motives for running, what his underlying reasons might be. I do not claim to know what these reasons are, but I sincerely hope that Mr. Tapia has considered whether they are personal. There is no use in our community for people who place their individual motives above the community they seek to serve.

I urge Mr. Tapia, a statesman in his own right, to give consideration to Thomas Jefferson’s observation that “history has informed us that bodies of men, as well as individuals, are susceptible of the spirit of tyranny."

Of concern to me and to others is the unity of Democratic politics. Commissioner Ortiz was resolutely elected by a wide majority of Puebloans. His road to election, and his support thereafter, has been paved with mutual respect and hard work. It is worth noting that despite the large number of Latinos who make up the electorate, Garrison is one of very few Latino elected officials.

It would be tragic to see the old racist adage — that there is no one so likely to hurt a Latino as another Latino — realized in the optics of Mr. Tapia’s campaign.

The thinly-veiled attempt by Mr. Tapia to usurp the will of the electorate cannot stand. I take no joy in voicing my opposition, but I take heart from William Blake and say that opposition is itself true friendship.

I sincerely hope that Mr. Tapia, for the good of his party, his community, and his honorable name, will withdraw from the race for county commissioner.

Anthony Vigil-Martinez is a graduate of Yale University, a law student at the University of Colorado-Boulder and a lifelong resident of Pueblo. His interests include the philosophical groundings of liberal democracy.